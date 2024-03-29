Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hundreds gathered in villages around San Fernando city, north of Manila, to watch men punish themselves in a bid to atone for their sins or seek miracles from God Photo: AFP
world

Crucifixions and whippings in Philippines on Good Friday

0 Comments
By Cecil MORELLA
SAN FERNANDO, Philippines

Catholic zealots in the Philippines re-enacting the last moments of Jesus Christ were nailed to wooden crosses while others whipped themselves bloody in extreme displays of religious devotion on Good Friday.

While most Filipinos went to church or spent the holiday with family, hundreds gathered in villages around San Fernando city, north of Manila, to watch men punish themselves in a bid to atone for their sins or seek miracles from God.

Dozens of bare-chested flagellants wearing black shrouds and crowns made of vines walked barefoot through dusty, narrow streets, rhythmically flogging their backs with strips of bamboo tied to ropes, their blood soaking the top of their trousers and spattering onlookers.

"This is for my son, an epileptic," said Joel Yutoc, who has his 13-year-old son's name tattooed across his chest.

Yutoc, 31, said his son had not had seizures in the eight years since he began taking part in the Good Friday floggings.

The whippings are the opening act of street plays performed by devout residents.

In San Juan village, a short, wiry man with wild, white hair playing the role of Jesus Christ and two others were dragged by neighbors dressed as Roman centurions to a raised mound where wooden crosses lay on the ground.

As spectators filmed on their mobile phones, three-inch nails were driven into their palms, and then the crosses hoisted upright.

Several minutes later the crosses were lowered to the ground and the nails pulled out.

"I will keep doing this while I'm alive, for as long as my body is able to do it. That is my vow," said retired fisherman Wilfredo Salvador, 67, who began playing the role of Jesus Christ in the mock crucifixions 16 years ago following a mental breakdown.

"This is nothing. Sometimes it heals after a day and I am able to wash dishes and bathe," Salvador said of his wounds.

The extreme acts are frowned upon by the Catholic Church and health experts.

The Philippine health department this week urged the public to "avoid acts or rites that lead to physical wounds and injuries".

"We join the pastoral guidance of our faith leaders, guiding all towards religious practices that are safe and healthy," it said in a statement.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Just....yikes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog