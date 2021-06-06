Cruise ships' return to Venice reignites tensions

Saturday saw the first cruise ship cast off from Venice after almost one and a half years' suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, reinflaming a war of words between supporters and opponents of the massive floating hotels.
With the MSC Orchestra looming over Saint Mark's square, demonstrators in small motorboats waved banners reading "no to cruise ships".
"Cruise ships bring a hit and run tourism that actually brings little benefit to Venice," demonstrator Lucia Tedesco, 57, told AFP.
Concerned for the environment and the city's cultural heritage, opponents of the ships say they cause large waves that undermine Venice's foundations and harm fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.
But the UNESCO World Heritage site is also home to fans of the massive vessels, many organized in the "Venice at work" movement.
They say stopoffs by tourist cruises create jobs in a city dependent on tourism -- itself massively undermined by the pandemic.
Around 650 people boarded the MSC Orchestra in Venice after showing a negative coronavirus test less than four days old and passing another on the spot.
None showed any sign of annoyance at the strict hygiene measures designed to prevent the intense outbreaks that hit some cruise ships at the pandemic's height.
Just half the MSC Orchestra's 3,000 places will be filled for its tour taking in destinations in southern Italy, Greece and Croatia.
The ship's crew took on supplies and tightened up safety protocols during their time in Venice.
Venice's economy had lost "around one billion euros" ($1.2 billion) in the space of a year from the 800,000 fewer cruise passengers visiting, Cruise Lines International Association director Francesco Galietti told AFP -- calling the Orchestra's stop "our contribution to the restart of this city".
As one of the world's best-known tourist destinations, Venice's cruise ship debate always resonates beyond Italy's borders.
On Tuesday, a slew of international artists -- from Mick Jagger to Wes Anderson and Tilda Swinton -- wrote to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Draghi and the mayor of Venice.
They called for a "final stop" to visits by cruise ships as well as better management of tourist flows, protection of the lagoon ecosystem and limits on property speculation to protect the city's "physical integrity but also cultural identity".© 2021 AFP
12 Comments
BigYen
I thought these monsters had been banned from Venice, but obviously not. Imagine going to such a beautiful city and having your memories of it dominated by a huge visual blight like these cruise ships. And that’s before even considering the physical damage they cause to the lagoon and the city.
Glad I went there before the cruise ships did.
zichi
Cruise ships do not bring in much cash to a port. Venice can't cope with the tens of giant cruise ships.
Mickelicious
Mega dirty gas guzzlers with little to contribute aesthetically, culturally or economically. Ugly!
Tokyo-m
Nasty, ugly, polluting things, and - as we all know now - perfect breeding grounds for viruses.
Desert Tortoise
The government did, then back tracked under pressure. Currently there is only one terminal in the region for cruise ships to dock at and it is located at the edge of the city center. The only channel deep enough for the current cruise ships goes by world heritage sites. There are proposals to build a cruise ship terminal at the commercial port of Porto Marghera or build a new port for cruise ships outside the lagoon. The problem is that neither puts the passengers in Venice. The cruise lines all say that without a port call directly in Venice their customers are not interested. Porto Marghera is industrial and a couple of hours away from Venice. A port located outside the lagoon would be even farther away. Passengers want to be able to walk down the gangplank and into the city itself. They don't want to have to ride busses or ferries from their cruise ship to Venice.
Venice claims that 1,700 jobs are directly dealing with cruise passenger and 4,200 are related to the cruise industry. In 2018, the last year of normal cruising to Venice as 2019 was ruined by floods, Venice hosted 1.8 million cruise passengers. Venice businesses do not want to see that business go somewhere else and for most passengers a Med cruise just isn't a Med cruise without a stop in Venice. The cruise lines are trying to get people interested in other ports but everyone wants to stop in Venice. No easy choices.
Desert Tortoise
Venice whole economy for well over a century has relied on tourism. They have little else to offer now. The commercial port and shipyards are elsewhere. Long gone are the days when ships built in Venice plied the worlds oceans bringing back goods for Venetian merchants to sell. Tourism is all Venice has now. The cruise ships have changed the nature of tourism in Venice however. Cruise tourists don't rent a hotel room for a few days and spend days meandering around the city and its shops into the wee hours eating all their meals at restaurants in the city. Now it's thousands of tourists disgorging from ships in the morning after a shipboard breakfast, flooding the streets with people and they all go back to their ships in the evening to eat dinner. That much has altered the nature of tourism there but those tourists drop a lot of money and it pays the bills for a city with little else to offer.
Mickelicious
Hardly sustainable, if other visitors who drop a helluva lot more money during their multi-day stays are discouraged by the crowds.
When these cruises disgorge, the ancient Adriatic ports are a nightmare to navigate.
zichi
Cruise ships never bring much business to a port. They demand free docking. The same happens in Kobe City. The cruise ships come. free docking.A little site seeing and back to the ship. The Chinese ones do fill the shops.
In Venice, they are just so ugly against the beautiful Venice backdrop.
The cruise ships drive away many real spending tourists.
Mickelicious
The Beeb has a good article here:
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-57373381
Tobia
'Property speculation ' ...The Chinese mafia moved to Venice years ago buying up coffee bars, restaurants, etc.. Most locals are not happy with this invasion and the property speculation it has caused. Nobody knows about its dealings either -all shrouded in mystery. Another problem for a unique and beautiful city like Venice.
Desert Tortoise
It would be interesting to see a study of this matter. I'm an economist so I like data, not speculation but the idea is not far fetched. Former forms of tourism probably did result in each tourist spending more money in Venice than the cruise tourists, but the numbers of cruise tourists are so vast that while individual tourists spend less, in aggregate do they spend more? I don't know the answer to that question but it is a good subject for an economic analysis if one hasn't already been done.
Mickelicious
Interesting question, @Desert Tortoise. Does Venice skew its economy to cater to tourists on half-pension, drinks and entertainment included cruises, or target visitors who'll - at all levels - support its hotels, restaurants, theatres, bars and clubs? Quantity or quality.
The last time I was in Venice, Bernard Arnaud's yacht was moored near the Arsenale. I'd wager his visit was worth as much as a cruise ship load to the local economy.