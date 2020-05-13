Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A bullet hole is visible in the front door of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, Friday, May 1, 2020, after a man opened fire with an assault rifle on Thursday morning. Officers found the suspect with an assault rifle and took the person into custody without incident, police said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
world

Cuba blames Trump's hostility for gunman's embassy attack

0 Comments
HAVANA

Cuba’s foreign minister on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of inspiring the gunman who attacked the Cuban Embassy in Washington last month.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also criticized Trump officials for remaining silent about the April 30 attack, which he called a sign of U.S. government “complicity.”

The U.S. Embassy in Havana said in a statement that U.S. officials are dedicated to protecting embassies, and it described the U.S. legal process as “transparent, with strict jurisprudence and much information about cases available to the public.”’

An armed man identified as Alexander Alazo Baro, a 42-year-old Cuban immigrant to the U.S., fired 32 shots at the embassy April 30. He was charged with a violent attack on a foreign official or premises, willfully damaging property of a foreign government and firearms charges.

The attack damaged the building's facade and at least one statue on the embassy grounds. Rodriguez on Tuesday played embassy security camera footage of the incident, showing Baro waving an American flag outside the compound’s fence and later shooting at the building with an AK-47 rifle.

The footage also showed the moment police arrived and wrestled Baro to the ground.

Alazo told investigators that he had been treated at a psychiatric hospital and that his wife, a nurse, had told him to seek treatment when he was hearing voices in his head. He was prescribed medication in March after a visit to a psychiatric facility but had not been “completely compliant with his medication,” court papers said.

Cuba has denounced the attack as a “terrorist” assault, and accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of encouraging violence against Cuba with hostile rhetoric towards the Cuban government.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get Prepared: What To Put In Your Earthquake Kit

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filing Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining