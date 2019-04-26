Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks during a press conference in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Cuba urged the United States government to show concrete evidence of its alleged participation in sending military forces to support President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, at the same time he called on the international community to act to stop the hostile policy against the Caribbean nation. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
world

Cuba challenges U.S. to provide proof of Venezuela charges

0 Comments
HAVANA

Cuba challenged the Trump administration Thursday to back up its allegations that the communist government has embedded troops and intelligence agents throughout the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

At a news conference, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the U.S. national security adviser, John Bolton, a "pathological liar" for saying that some 20,000 Cubans in Venezuela are providing security support for Maduro. Rodriguez said those Cubans are mostly medical workers.

He also criticized what he said was a classified document circulated among U.S. embassies in the region containing talking points on Cuba and Venezuela.

"That State Department memorandum says Cuban special forces were deployed to the border between Colombia and Venezuela to engage in provocative military exercises. That's a lie. I invite them to provide evidence," Rodriguez said. "The infamous document says tens of thousands of Cubans in Venezuela have infiltrated the institutions and services of that country. I invite them to provide proof."

Rodriguez said Cuba will continue to seek stronger relations with a wide array of U.S. interests, including businesses, in spite of what it regards as a "hostile" Trump administration and the tightening of American sanctions against the island.

"We will continue to expand our ties with all United States sectors ... we will use all the tools on hand to intensify communication and cultural relations between our people. So, while the government of the United States attempts to shut off and tighten, Cuba will continue to be even more open to healthy relations," he said.

Trump administration officials say they want to damage the Cuban economy in order to dissuade the island's leaders from supporting the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua, both of which are being confronted by domestic opposition movements.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Transforming The Recruiting Landscape For Women In Japan With Advisory Group

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Nature

Yanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese with These Classic Video Games

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

4 Mobile Apps to Study for the JLPT N5

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES