Cuba proposes sweeping reforms to socialist model amid U.S. pressure

Members of Cuba's political bureau hold an extraordinary plenum of the Communist Party's Central Committee to evaluate proposals for economic and social measures announced by Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in Havana, Cuba June 17, 2026. Estudios Revolucion/Handout via REUTERS

By Dave Sherwood

Cuba's prime minister on Thursday presented lawmakers with sweeping measures backed by the Communist Party ‌and former leader Raul Castro that would privatize a vast swath of its socialist economy in a bid to survive punishing U.S. sanctions.

The measures, if approved ‌by lawmakers and implemented, would represent the single ⁠largest change to Cuba's socialist model since former ⁠leader Fidel Castro's ⁠1959 revolution and a major shift towards a market economy.

The ‌reforms, presented by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, would open the door to ⁠private real estate development ⁠on the Caribbean island, transform state-owned businesses into private commercial ventures with shares and equity stakes, and allow private banks to enter Cuba's once state-dominated finance sector.

The measures would also ⁠vastly reduce red tape on the island's privately held businesses ⁠and entrepreneurs.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told ‌the Communist Party politburo that the measures are urgent and necessary as the U.S. doubles down on sanctions aimed at crippling the country's communist leadership.

“We need to unleash production, to have more ‌output and less restriction," Diaz-Canel said in a speech aired on Thursday morning.

The list of 175 measures, presented in a nearly two-hour-long speech to lawmakers by the prime minister, now requires a vote of the National Assembly for implementation.

The one-party, Communist-run system often votes unanimously on government proposals.

Party officials have branded the reforms as ​sweeping but still loyal to the government's socialist roots.

Many of these open-ended proposals have lingered for months or years and ‌have yet to be implemented, but pressure from the United States has once again pushed them to the fore.

Raul Castro - indicted in May in the United States ‌on murder charges - backed the proposals in a written letter ⁠presented to the politburo ⁠on Wednesday, calling them "beneficial" and urging ​their speedy implementation.

The Trump administration sanctions have devastated Cuba's ⁠already ailing economy, preventing ‌oil from reaching the island, forcing an exodus ​of foreign businesses and decimating the all-important tourism industry.

Days-long blackouts, soaring inflation and shortages of fuel, water and medicine have led to widespread suffering.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.