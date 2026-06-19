 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cuba's Communist party holds an extraordinary plenum, in Havana
Members of Cuba's political bureau hold an extraordinary plenum of the Communist Party's Central Committee to evaluate proposals for economic and social measures announced by Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in Havana, Cuba June 17, 2026. Estudios Revolucion/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Estudios Revolucion
world

Cuba proposes sweeping reforms to socialist model amid U.S. pressure

1 Comment
By Dave Sherwood
HAVANA

Cuba's prime minister on Thursday presented lawmakers with sweeping measures backed by the Communist Party ‌and former leader Raul Castro that would privatize a vast swath of its socialist economy in a bid to survive punishing U.S. sanctions.

The measures, if approved ‌by lawmakers and implemented, would represent the single ⁠largest change to Cuba's socialist model since former ⁠leader Fidel Castro's ⁠1959 revolution and a major shift towards a market economy.

The ‌reforms, presented by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, would open the door to ⁠private real estate development ⁠on the Caribbean island, transform state-owned businesses into private commercial ventures with shares and equity stakes, and allow private banks to enter Cuba's once state-dominated finance sector.

The measures would also ⁠vastly reduce red tape on the island's privately held businesses ⁠and entrepreneurs.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told ‌the Communist Party politburo that the measures are urgent and necessary as the U.S. doubles down on sanctions aimed at crippling the country's communist leadership.

“We need to unleash production, to have more ‌output and less restriction," Diaz-Canel said in a speech aired on Thursday morning.

The list of 175 measures, presented in a nearly two-hour-long speech to lawmakers by the prime minister, now requires a vote of the National Assembly for implementation.

The one-party, Communist-run system often votes unanimously on government proposals.

Party officials have branded the reforms as ​sweeping but still loyal to the government's socialist roots.

Many of these open-ended proposals have lingered for months or years and ‌have yet to be implemented, but pressure from the United States has once again pushed them to the fore.

Raul Castro - indicted in May in the United States ‌on murder charges - backed the proposals in a written letter ⁠presented to the politburo ⁠on Wednesday, calling them "beneficial" and urging ​their speedy implementation.

The Trump administration sanctions have devastated Cuba's ⁠already ailing economy, preventing ‌oil from reaching the island, forcing an exodus ​of foreign businesses and decimating the all-important tourism industry.

Days-long blackouts, soaring inflation and shortages of fuel, water and medicine have led to widespread suffering.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get Your Ticket Now for a 25% Discount

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The only way forward is for single-party states to relinquish their death grips.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog