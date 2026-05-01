 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cuba’s government calls for protest over U.S. pressure, indictment of Raul Castro, in Havana
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends a government rally called by Cuban authorities to protest U.S. policies toward the island, including the indictment of the former president, in Havana, Cuba, May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez Image: Reuters/Norlys Perez
world

Cubans gather outside U.S. embassy in Havana to protest Raul Castro indictment

0 Comments
By Ayose Naranjo
HAVANA

Thousands of Cubans gathered on Friday before the U.S. embassy in Havana ‌to protest a U.S. decision to indict former president Raul Castro over the downing of two civilian airplanes 30 years ago.

The ‌pro-government demonstration, which began shortly after sunrise ⁠on Havana's waterfront, came as Cuban officials ⁠rallied this ⁠week around the island's revolutionary hero.

The 94-year-old elder ‌statesman was not present.

Cuban lawmaker Gerardo Hernandez, a national hero and ⁠former spy, conveyed ⁠a message thanking the Cuban people and friends around the world for their solidarity.

"As long as I live, I will remain at the forefront of ⁠the Revolution, with one foot in the stirrup," ⁠Hernandez quoted Castro as saying.

Thousands ‌of Cubans waved flags during the nearly hour-long rally, chanting "Viva Raul!" and "Patria o Muerte (Homeland or Death)!".

President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the rally, as ‌did several of Castro's family, including daughter Mariela Castro, son Alejandro Castro and grandson Raul Rodriguez Castro.

Rodriguez Castro, known in Cuba as "Raulito" (Little Raul) or "El Cangrejo" (The Crab), often serves as his grandfather's bodyguard and met last week with CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a rare visit ​by a U.S. spy chief to Havana.

Mariela Castro, interviewed shortly after the protest, told Cuban state-run ‌media that her father was doing fine.

"Raul is doing very well, very calm, like an old guerrilla fighter; he observes and smiles. ‌He always said: 'No one takes me alive; they'll catch ⁠me fighting,'" she said.

Cuba ⁠says Castro's indictment on murder ​charges on Wednesday was based on "spurious" allegations ⁠designed to serve ‌as a pretext to invade as President ​Donald Trump's administration pushes to upend the island's government.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel