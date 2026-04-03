Cubans take to bikes and electric tricycles to protest U.S. sanctions

People riding in electric vehicles carry Cuban flags as they pass by the U.S. Embassy during an anti-imperialist march amid a months-long energy crisis since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration cut off its fuel supply, Havana, Cuba April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

By Ayose Naranjo

Cuban activists paraded on Thursday on bikes and electric tricycles ‌along Havana's waterfront Malecon boulevard, accompanied by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a show of defiance amid U.S. efforts ‌to starve the island of fuel.

Participants ⁠in the government-organized caravan rode past ⁠the U.S. ⁠Embassy in the Cuban capital, their electric and ‌pedal-powered vehicles displaying flags and banners attacking the sanctions ⁠imposed on ⁠the country by President Donald Trump's administration.

The rally came a day after Cuba's top diplomat in Washington publicly invited the U.S. government to ⁠help overhaul Cuba's crippled economy as ⁠part of ongoing negotiations that have ‌yet to yield results.

Participants in the rally said they favored talks with the United States but demanded respect for Cuba.

"I believe that genuine ‌dialogue between both governments is possible, but international law and our country's autonomy must be respected," said Sheila Ibatao, a Havana law student and participant.

Diaz-Canel did not speak during the event.

The Cuban government often organizes large rallies at the U.S. ​Embassy. This caravan was smaller and more discreet, hampered by fuel shortages that have ‌crippled mobility and hobbled public transportation.

A Russian-flagged tanker arrived in Cuba this week and off-loaded 700,000 barrels of crude oil, ‌promising some relief in the coming weeks.

The Trump ⁠administration, which has ⁠threatened to slap tariffs on ​countries that export oil to Cuba ⁠and explicitly prohibited ‌imports of Russian oil, said it ​allowed the Russian-flagged tanker to dock in Cuba's Matanzas port for humanitarian reasons.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.