Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Cyprus wants EU border agency to stop migrants from Turkey

0 Comments
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus wants the European Union’s border agency Frontex to step in and prevent the flow of migrant arrivals from Turkey that authorities say have stretched the eastern Mediterranean island nation’s asylum system to its limits.

It’s also asking the EU to “activate all available mechanisms” to help the country manage the arrival of Syrians either directly from Syria — especially the port of Tartus — or from Lebanon or Turkey.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry says Turkey hasn’t included Cyprus in its program to halt migrant flows into the 27-member bloc since the deal was signed five years ago.

The country of around 1.1 million people is also asking the EU’s executive arm to help relocate a “significant number” of Syrian asylum-seekers who have been granted international protection.

“Their numbers have reached such levels that their integration into local communities is realistically unsustainable,” the ministry told the Associated Press on Thursday.

According to official figures, 1,337 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019 — and one-third of them came in the last three months.

More significantly, 3,896 Syrians have reached Cyprus from Turkey in the last two years, usually flying into the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north before crossing a porous, U.N.-controlled buffer zone into the south where they seek asylum with the island’s internationally recognized government.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains more than 35,000 troops in the north. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004 but only the south enjoys full membership benefits.

The ministry suggested other EU member states could help take in some of these migrants in line with a relocation scheme agreed a few years ago for Greece and Italy.

The Cypriot government will also formally request additional EU funding to build a new accommodation center to house asylum-seekers as well as a “pre-departure center” for those who have had their asylum applications rejected.

The number of migrants who have either received or have applied for international protection in Cyprus now accounts for 4% of the country’s population.

Cypriot authorities say controlling the flow of migrants from the north into the south is exceedingly difficult because the buffer zone isn’t a recognized border where authorities can take strict measures to curtail peoples' movement. There are nine crossing points along the 180-kilometer (120-mile) buffer zone, but most of it is unregulated.

The Foreign Ministry said Cypriot police carries out daily patrols along the buffer zone and thermal cameras will soon be installed to monitor crossings in remote areas.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo