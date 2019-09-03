Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Czech doctors deliver baby girl 117 days after mother's brain-death

0 Comments
BRNO

When a helicopter rushed an unconscious Czech woman who had suffered a severe stroke to hospital in April, her chances of survival were slim - and those of the fetus she had carried in her womb for 15 weeks little better.

And yet, on Aug. 15, against all odds, a healthy baby girl was born by caesarean section - weighing 2.13 kg and measuring 42 cm - to her brain-dead mother, setting a new record in the process, Brno's University Hospital said on Monday.

It said the 117 days that she had been kept alive in the womb - a process fraught with potential complications - were believed to be a record for the longest artificially sustained pregnancy in a brain-dead mother.

The mother, whose identity was not revealed, had been declared brain-dead shortly after reaching the hospital, upon which doctors immediately began the struggle to save her child.

They put the 27-year-old woman on artificial life support to keep the pregnancy going, and even regularly moved her legs to simulate walking to help the child's growth.

After the delivery in the 34th week of gestation, with the husband and other family members present, medical staff disconnected the mother's life support systems and allowed her to die.

"This has really been an extraordinary case when the whole family stood together ... without their support and their interest it would never have finished this way," Pavel Ventura, head of gynecology and obstetrics at the hospital, told reporters.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Deluxe

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Treasure Hunting at Tokyo’s Best Antique and Flea Markets

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

9 Tokyo Shrines To Visit To Learn About Japanese History and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining