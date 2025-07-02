 Japan Today
Inaugural session at the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, in Dharamshala
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addresses via a video message at the inaugural session at the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference at the Dalai Lama Library and Archive near Tsuglagkhang, also known as Dalai Lama's Temple complex, in the northern hill town of Dharamshala, India, July 2, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis
world

Dalai Lama says his Trust will lead search for his successor

1 Comment
By Krishna N. Das
DHARAMSHALA, India

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that a non-profit that he has founded will have the sole authority to recognize his future reincarnation, countering China's insistence that it will choose the successor of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The remarks by the leader, who turns 90 on Sunday, came during a week of celebrations to mark his birthday. There was no immediate comment from China.

Beijing views the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, as a separatist. The Dalai Lama has previously said his successor will be born outside China and urged his followers to reject anyone chosen by Beijing.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He added that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the non-profit that he set up to maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama, has the sole authority to recognize his future reincarnation in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

"They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition ... no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the Dalai Lama said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

I don't think anybody is going to trust the CCP or their stooges to find a successor.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

