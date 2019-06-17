Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A file image shows the Kokuka Courageous, which was carrying highly flammable methanol out of the Gulf towards Asia when it was attacked Thursday Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP/File
world

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

DUBAI

A Japanese tanker, attacked in the Gulf in an incident that sparked a new standoff between Washington and Tehran, "arrived safely" Sunday at an anchorage off the UAE, its management said.

The Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday when it and the Norwegian-operated Front Altair were rocked by explosions.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of responsibility.

"Kokuka Courageous has arrived safely at the designated anchorage at Sharjah", an emirate neighboring Dubai, the vessel's Singapore-based BSM Ship Management said in a statement Sunday.

The crew, who remained on board, were "safe and well", it said, adding that a damage assessment and preparations for transferring the ship's cargo would start "once the port authorities have completed their standard security checks and formalities."

BSM Ship Management had said earlier Kokuka Courageous was heading towards an anchorage on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, facing the Gulf of Oman.

The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran's territorial waters, multiple sources said Saturday.

It was "heading toward the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan area in the United Arab Emirates", the ports chief of Iran's southern province of Hormozgan told the semi-official news agency ISNA.

A spokeswoman for Frontline Management, the Norwegian company which owns the ship, said "all 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran" and flew to Dubai on Saturday.

The U.S. military on Friday released grainy footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from the Japanese vessel.

Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement.

Iran has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strategic Hormuz Strait in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the United States.

Doing so would disrupt oil tankers travelling out of the Gulf region to the Indian Ocean and global export routes.

