Damning UK report slams police for inadequate vetting of officers

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by a police officer who falsely arrested her

By James PHEBY

A culture of misogyny and predatory behavior is "prevalent" in many police forces across England and Wales, and fueled by lax vetting standards, according to a report published Wednesday after a high-profile murder.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was last year jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old London woman Sarah Everard in 2021, in a case that rocked the country.

Police were criticized for failing to take any action after Couzens allegedly exposed himself in 2015. He was also involved in an incident in 2002 that was missed in his vetting.

The interior minister at the time, Priti Patel, ordered the police watchdog to carry out an investigation into misogynistic and predatory behavior within police forces.

His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr found that it was "too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police" and there were "significant questions" over the recruitment of "thousands" of officers.

While the majority of police officers and staff meet the required standards of behavior, the report found "systemic failings, missed opportunities, and a generally inadequate approach to the setting and maintenance of standards in the police service.

"It is too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police. If the police are to rebuild public trust and protect their own female officers and staff vetting must be much more rigorous and sexual misconduct taken more seriously," said Parr.

The London force tweeted in response that it would be "ruthless in ridding the Met of those who corrupt our integrity.

"We are setting clear expectations of behavior and are developing data and technology to identify those who are not fit to serve," it added.

On Wednesday, two Met Police officers were jailed for three months for sharing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and ableist messages in a WhatsApp group with Couzens before he killed Everard.

A court in London was told they joked in the group in 2019 about raping a female colleague, talked about using Taser stun guns on children, mocked people with disabilities and aired racist views.

The messages were discovered after Couzens' crimes.

Separately, the Met said another police officer had been dismissed without notice after items including drugs and a large quantity of cash were found at his home in 2020.

A misconduct hearing ruled that he "breached the standards of professional behavior in respect of honesty and integrity", a statement read.

"We are determined to get rid of any officer who fails to meet our standards and ensure that they can never work in law enforcement again," said Chief Superintendent Owain Richards.

The watchdog report found cases where incidents such as indecent exposure were dismissed as a "one-off" and where applicants with links to "extensive criminality" in their families had been hired.

The report said that "over the last three or four years, the number of people recruited over whom we would raise significant questions is certainly in the hundreds, if not low thousands".

"Our vetting file review showed that forces had found language and comments on social media, attributable to vetting applicants, that were potentially discriminatory, inflammatory, or extremist," it added.

"Worryingly, the cases we examined didn't result in rejection. Instead, forces were addressing this through advice to applicants regarding their future use of social media," it added.

The watchdog looked at 11,277 police officers and staff and examined 725 vetting files.

An "alarming number" of women alleged "appalling behavior by male colleagues," said the report.

Inspectors called for minimum standards for pre-employment checks and for changes to the law dealing with police complaints and disciplinary procedures.

Patel's successor Suella Braverman said the report shines a "stark light" on problems within the police, adding it was "unacceptable" that women "continue to experience misogynistic and sexist behavior".

© 2022 AFP