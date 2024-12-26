 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dead Body-Airplane-Hawaii
FILE - The United Airlines logo can be seen on a rope line at O'Hare International Airport, Tuesday, May 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)
world

Dead body found in wheel well of United plane from Chicago to Maui

0 Comments
KAHULUI, Hawaii

Maui police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui, the airline and police department said in statements on Wednesday.

The body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on flight 202, which arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday, United said in an emailed statement. The airline said the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it.

In an emailed statement, the Maui Police Department said it was “actively investigating" the discovery of the dead body.

Neither United nor the Maui Police Department shared further information.

The Associated Press called Kahului Airport on Wednesday and was directed to a public affairs officer for the state department of transportation. A spokesperson for the department said in an email that it had no additional details beyond what United had confirmed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog