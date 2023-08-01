Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises from Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during Palestinian faction clashes
Smoke rises from Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during Palestinian faction clashes, in Sidon, Lebanon July 31, 2023. REUTERS/Aziz Taher Photo: Reuters/AZIZ TAHER
world

Deadly clashes in Palestinian camp in Lebanon rage for third day

0 Comments
AMMAN

Hundreds of residents of a main Palestinian camp in Lebanon fled on Monday as fighting between mainstream faction Fatah and radical Islamists raged for a third day, residents and security sources said.

The fighting wrecked a ceasefire agreed on Sunday between rival Palestinian groups that included representatives of pro-Iranian Hezbollah group and its ally Shi'ite Amal movement that hold sway in southern Lebanon.

At least 11 people have been killed and 40 wounded in the clashes that broke out in Ain el-Hilweh camp, near the southern coastal city of Sidon, over the weekend, security and Palestinian sources said.

On Monday, the warring groups fired rocket-propelled grenades at each other in the crowded alleys of the camp. Both sides blamed the other for the breach in the ceasefire.

Palestinian sources say the latest round of fighting on Saturday was triggered by a security clamp-down by Fatah, the main faction in the camp against hardline Islamists who have a foothold there.

A death of a militant led to attacks on Fatah outposts.

Fighting intensified on Sunday after a Fatah commander was killed in an ambush set up by militants and where three of his companions later died from wounds in what seen as a reprisal for the Islamist militant's death the day before.

More than 2,000 people were forced to flee, seeking safety, said Dorothee Klaus, head of UNRWA, the U.N.agency responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees, which runs basic services in the camp with over 50,000 inhabitants.

It had opened schools to accommodate displaced families, Klaus said.

Shrapnel injured several Lebanese soldiers outside the walled camp were the army control access for people in checkpoints outside.

Some 400,000 refugees live in Lebanon’s 12 Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The camps mainly lie outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel