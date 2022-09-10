Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

By Helen ROWE

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a finely choreographed plan honed and planned to the last detail over decades.

Full details are yet to be confirmed but here is what we know so far about how the coming days will unfold.

Saturday, September 10

Day 1: The 10-day plan for the days after the queen's death begins with the Accession Council convening for Charles to be formally proclaimed king.

Three trumpeters announce the proclamation with a fanfare. The proclamation is read out from a balcony at St James's Palace in London, then across the country.

Charles will hold audiences, and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, a high-ranking royal official in charge of the accession and the queen's state funeral, in the coming days.

Sunday, September 11

Day 2: The queen's coffin is expected to be transported from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.

The journey by road will pass through many small towns and villages, giving members of the public their first chance to pay their respects.

Preparations for the queen's death in Scotland are codenamed "Operation Unicorn" after the country's national animal.

Monday, September 12

Day 3: Charles is expected to begin a tour of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the four nations of the United Kingdom in an operation codenamed "Spring Tide".

The queen's coffin is expected to be taken in a procession up Edinburgh's Royal Mile from Holyrood to St Giles' Cathedral, where there will be a service and a vigil attended by royal family members.

Tuesday, September 13

Day 4: The coffin is expected to be flown to the capital and transported by road to Buckingham Palace in London.

Members of the public will likely line the route.

Wednesday, September 14

Day 5: A ceremonial procession of the coffin through London is expected followed by a lying in state in parliament's Westminster Hall, codenamed "Operation Feather".

Senior members of the royal family are expected to stand guard around the coffin in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

September 15-17

Days 6,7 and 8: Lying in state. Public can pay their respects, filing past the coffin on its catafalque.

Sunday, September 18

Day 9: A reception to be held for visiting dignitaries and heads of state who have arrived for the funeral.

Monday, September 19

Day 10: The state funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey with huge crowds gathering in central London.

Senior members of the royal family are likely to walk behind coffin as it is taken on a gun carriage to the abbey with a two-minute silence observed.

Afterwards, the queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel.

She will then be interred privately at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father George VI.

