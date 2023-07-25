Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Death toll doubles to 33 in Cameroon building collapse while search is still underway for survivors

0 Comments
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
DOUALA, Cameroon

The death toll from a building collapse in Cameroon has more than doubled as rescue teams continue searching for survivors, authorities said Monday.

At least 33 people died in a four-story building that collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon's largest city of Douala early Sunday morning, said Celestine Ketcha Courtes, the housing and urban development minister.

Courtes said that more bodies were recovered from the rubble by rescue teams Monday morning and that some died in hospital from injuries. Five out of more than 20 people injured are in critical condition, she added.

The building collapsed in the Ndogbon neighborhood and was severely dilapidated, said Lt. Col. Abdel Kadrey, a fire department commander. “Occupants of neighboring houses told us that there were so many cracks on the walls of the building before it collapsed,” he said.

Authorities say more than 200 people occupy both impacted buildings. It was unclear how many were home at the time of the collapse.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has asked the housing ministry to appraise the damage.

Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction, locals say.

Douala’s city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides. The building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog