Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Death toll from building collapse in Jordan climbs to 13

0 Comments
AMMAN, Jordan

The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Jordan's capital this week has climbed to 13, with rescuers still searching for a missing woman, the country's Public Security Directorate said on Friday.

It's not clear what caused the collapse on Tuesday of the building in Amman. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.

At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo