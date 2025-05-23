 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A drone view shows a flooded area following heavy rains, in Tinonee
A drone view shows a flooded area following heavy rains, in Tinonee, New South Wales, Australia May 21, 2025. Harrison Reed/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Harrison Reed
world

Death toll in Australia floods rises to four; tens of thousands stranded

0 Comments
SYDNEY

The body of a man was found in a car trapped in floodwaters in Australia's southeast on Friday, raising the death toll to four, after three days of incessant rain cut off entire towns, swept away livestock and destroyed homes.

Police said the man was found near Coffs Harbour, around 550 km north of Sydney. The search continued for a person missing since the deluge began early this week.

Around 50,000 people are still isolated, emergency services personnel said, as they look to ramp up efforts to supply essential supplies after weather conditions eased.

But authorities warned residents returning to their flooded homes to watch out for dangers.

"If your home or premise has been inundated, floodwaters have contaminants. There can be vermin, snakes ... So you need to assess those risks. Electricity can also pose a danger as well," state Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston told reporters.

Television videos showed submerged intersections and street signs, cars up to their windshields in water, after fast-rising waters burst river banks and flooded several rural towns in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

Debris from the floods, and dead and lost livestock, have washed up on the coast.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would visit the flood-hit towns on Friday.

"It's pretty horrific, the conditions ... this is a really serious situation," Albanese told radio station Triple M Newcastle.

More than 100 schools remained closed on Friday, while thousands of properties were without power. Rivers would stay above danger levels for several days, authorities said.

A wild weather system that dumped around four months of rain over three days shifted south towards Sydney on Thursday, though the weather bureau, in its latest update, said it is expected to ease by Friday evening.

Warragamba Dam, which supplies 80% of Sydney's water supply and is currently at around 96% of capacity, could spill over soon after heavy rain overnight, officials said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog