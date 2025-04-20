 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Death toll in Nigeria attacks by herders rises to 56

0 Comments
By Ben Ezeamalu
LAGOS

The death toll in attacks by suspected cattle herders on communities in central Nigeria's Benue State has risen to 56, Governor Hyacinth Alia said on Saturday, underscoring a resurgence of such deadly clashes in Africa's most populous nation.

Local media quoted the governor as citing the figure while visiting the villages in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas (LGAs) that were attacked. Police had earlier put the figure at 17.

Years of clashes have disrupted food supplies from north-central Nigeria, a major agricultural area.

"Early hours of today, we understood that more bodies were being picked up in Logo LGA resulting in 27 corpses," Governor Alia told journalists during the visit, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

More bodies were picked up in some areas in Ukum, bringing the total to 29, he added, noting that more are expected. "So far we are talking about 56 lives lost in just one night. This is quite devastating."

On Tuesday, suspected herders killed 11 people in the Otukpo area of Benue. In the neighboring Plateau State, gunmen killed more than 50 people on Monday night.

Since 2019, the clashes have claimed more than 500 lives in the region and forced 2.2 million to leave their homes, according to research firm SBM Intelligence.

A separate group of suspected herdsmen shot and killed five farmers around Gbagir in Benue's Ukum Local Government Area early on Friday, police said. The attackers opened fire as police were moving in to confront them, police spokesperson Sewuese Anene said in a statement.

While officers were engaging the attackers at Ukum, another 12 people were killed in an attack in the Logo local council area, about 70 km (43.5 miles) away, police said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel