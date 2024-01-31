Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A statue of Amelia Earhart at the US Capitol Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
world

Deep sea explorer says it may have found Amelia Earhart's plane

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A deep sea exploration company has released a sonar image they say may be the remains of the plane of Amelia Earhart, the famed American aviatrix who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

Deep Sea Vision (DSV), a South Carolina-based firm, said the image was captured after an extensive search in an area of the Pacific to the west of Earhart's planned destination, remote Howland Island.

Earhart went missing while on a pioneering round-the-world flight with navigator Fred Noonan.

Her disappearance is one of the most tantalizing mysteries in aviation lore, fascinating historians for decades and spawning books, movies and theories galore.

The prevailing belief is that Earhart, 39, and Noonan, 44, ran out of fuel and ditched their twin-engine Lockheed Electra in the Pacific near Howland Island while on one of the final legs of their epic journey.

DSV said the blurry image captured by an unmanned underwater submersible at a depth of 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) using side scan sonar "reveals contours that mirror the unique dual tails and scale of her storied aircraft."

"We always felt that she would have made every attempt to land the aircraft gently on the water, and the aircraft signature that we see in the sonar image suggests that may be the case," DSV chief executive Tony Romeo said in a statement.

DSV said the exploration team spent 90 days searching 5,200 square miles (13,500 square kilometers) of the Pacific Ocean floor, "more than all previous searches combined."

DSV said it is keeping the exact location of the find confidential for now and is planning further search efforts.

But Romeo said the discovery was made applying what is known as the "Date Line theory" first advanced in 2010 by Liz Smith, a former NASA employee.

This theory posits that Noonan forgot to turn the calendar back a day as they flew over the International Date Line, resulting in a miscalculation of his celestial star navigation and a westward navigational error of 60 miles (100 kilometers).

Earhart, who won fame in 1932 as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, took off on May 20, 1937 from Oakland, California, hoping to become the first woman to fly around the world.

She and Noonan vanished on July 2, 1937 after taking off from Lae, Papua New Guinea, on a challenging 2,500-mile (4,000-kilometer) flight to refuel on Howland Island, a speck of a U.S. territory between Australia and Hawaii.

They never made it.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo