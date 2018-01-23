Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The young North Korean soldier made a dash for it in November, and has since been recovering in hospital in South Korea after being shot multiple times Photo: UNITED NATIONS COMMAND/AFP/File
world

Defector soldier 'committed murder in North': report

5 Comments
SEOUL

A North Korean soldier who defected to the South under a hail of bullets in November has confessed to committing murder in the North, a news report said Tuesday.

South Korean officials said they had no comment, noting the questioning of the 24-year-old soldier had not yet wrapped up.

Oh, identified only by his surname, has told investigators that he had committed a crime involving murder in the North, the conservative Dong-A Ilbo daily said, citing an unidentified intelligence official.

The soldier's defection made headlines worldwide with footage showing him driving to the border at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone before dashing across as his comrades tried to kill him.

The soldier has been recovering in hospital from multiple gunshot wounds and doctors will decide this week whether to discharge him, Yonhap news agency said, in which case he will be transferred to an adaptation centre for defectors.

There is no extradition treaty between North and South Korea.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

5 Comments
Login to comment

That's a dilemma.Should he be sent back for his crime of murder?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

That's a dilemma.Should he be sent back for his crime of murder?

That's a dilemma for 2 minutes, until he gives any information on North Korea's military.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Considering Moon the NK agent has taken subversive control of the SK government, this defector will now probably be sent back to NK to be tortured to death while Moon crows that this is a historic moment in relations or some other garbage. I would be very worried if I were a NK defector living in SK right now, especially with the Olympics next month and Moon desperate to please his master in the North

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The other question is who was killed besides just an intelligence officer and unders who command did he do it for. He could just be the scape goat for the killing. Guess we will not know

4 ( +5 / -1 )

How many are murdered by the “government”; daily?

Depeends WHO & WHY....maybe it’s “Justifiable Homicide”....that’s for the court to decide....maybe he deserves a Medal.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Culture

Sanjo Kaji Dojo (Blacksmith Workshop)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Novels To Add To Your Booket List

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Shrines

Zeniarai Benten Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo