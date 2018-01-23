Defector soldier 'committed murder in North': report

A North Korean soldier who defected to the South under a hail of bullets in November has confessed to committing murder in the North, a news report said Tuesday.
South Korean officials said they had no comment, noting the questioning of the 24-year-old soldier had not yet wrapped up.
Oh, identified only by his surname, has told investigators that he had committed a crime involving murder in the North, the conservative Dong-A Ilbo daily said, citing an unidentified intelligence official.
The soldier's defection made headlines worldwide with footage showing him driving to the border at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone before dashing across as his comrades tried to kill him.
The soldier has been recovering in hospital from multiple gunshot wounds and doctors will decide this week whether to discharge him, Yonhap news agency said, in which case he will be transferred to an adaptation centre for defectors.
There is no extradition treaty between North and South Korea.© 2018 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
cracaphat
That's a dilemma.Should he be sent back for his crime of murder?
Bintaro
That's a dilemma for 2 minutes, until he gives any information on North Korea's military.
dcog9065
Considering Moon the NK agent has taken subversive control of the SK government, this defector will now probably be sent back to NK to be tortured to death while Moon crows that this is a historic moment in relations or some other garbage. I would be very worried if I were a NK defector living in SK right now, especially with the Olympics next month and Moon desperate to please his master in the North
Joe Duncan
The other question is who was killed besides just an intelligence officer and unders who command did he do it for. He could just be the scape goat for the killing. Guess we will not know
WA4TKG
How many are murdered by the “government”; daily?
Depeends WHO & WHY....maybe it’s “Justifiable Homicide”....that’s for the court to decide....maybe he deserves a Medal.