Defiant Biden tells Democrats 'I'm staying in the race!'

U.S. President Joe Biden scrambled to defuse a political crisis over his shaky debate performance on Friday, using an ABC News interview to argue again that he had a bad night, and telling voters he will fight on in the 2024 race despite calls for him to step aside.
Biden, 81, taped an interview with ABC after telling a crowd in a fiery speech in Madison, Wisconsin, that some Democrats are trying to push him out of the race in the wake of his debate against Republican Donald Trump.
Biden cited "a really bad cold" for his stumbling performance at the debate and exhaustion after two trips to Europe.
"I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of my preparing. It was a bad night," he told George Stephanopoulos in the ABC interview.
The ABC interview was a departure from Biden's heavy use of a teleprompter for his public remarks and as a result it was being closely watched.
Biden said he was distracted to some degree by Trump talking when his microphone was shut off during the debate.
"I let it distract me. I realized that I just wasn't in control," he said.
He said he could not run a race, "but I'm still in good shape."
Asked if he had undergone a specific cognitive test, Biden said he had not and "no one said I had to."
Asked if he would undergo such a test, he said, "Look I have a cognitive test every day" being president.
Biden traveled to Wisconsin, a political battleground state, to rally voters and sit for a television interview that will be closely watched after his debate with Trump prompted some in his party, including major donors, to question whether he can handle a second four-year term.
"We had a little debate last week. Can’t say it was my best performance. But ever since then there’s been a lot of speculation. ‘What’s Joe gonna do? Is he gonna stay in the race? Is he gonna drop out?" Biden said. "Well here’s my answer: I am running and gonna win again."
The president faced a potential new hurdle from within the party ranks, however. Senator Mark Warner, a well-respected moderate Democrat, is inviting Democratic senators to a meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign, a source told Reuters. The Washington Post reported Warner was seeking to ask the group to press Biden to exit the race.
The president told reporters later that he had spoken to at least 20 lawmakers and that they were telling him to stay. Asked about Warner calling for him to go, Biden said: "Well, Mark Warner, to my understanding, is the only one considering that."
At the rally, Biden said he was thankful for the support of his vice president, Kamala Harris, who has emerged as a top choice to replace him were he to step aside as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer. One person at the Madison rally held up a sign behind Biden that said, "Pass the torch, Joe."
Harris posted a supportive note on X, formerly Twitter, after Biden's rally, saying the president had devoted his life to fighting for Americans. "In this moment, I know all of us are ready to fight for him," she said.
But Illinois Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, on MSNBC, called on Biden to step aside and "let someone else do this" or risk "utter catastrophe."
Biden knocked Trump's intelligence and called him a liar, delivering stinging attacks that were absent when he appeared on the Atlanta debate stage. He referenced a comment in which Trump mistakenly said George Washington's revolutionary army had taken over British airports in 1776. "He is a 'stable genius,'" Biden said.
But he had sharper words for those in his party who have raised doubts about his ability to lead them to victory over Trump in the Nov. 5th election.
"I'm the nominee of this party," Biden said.
"They're trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race! I'll beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020," Biden said, getting the year wrong. He followed up by saying: "And by the way we're going to do it again in 2024."
While in Wisconsin, Biden will be interviewed by ABC News, part of a flurry of events over the next week aimed at showing Americans he still has the stamina to run against Trump in the Nov. 5 election.
DONORS, BUSINESS LEADERS, ALLIES
A handful of donors and business leaders are making their displeasure with Biden's candidacy known loudly, halting funding or looking at possible Democratic alternatives. Even some of Biden's closest political allies, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have raised questions about his health.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Friday asking Biden to weigh the decision carefully, the rare Democratic governor not to issue a statement of support in recent days.
"President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years," she said. "The best way forward right now is a decision for the president to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump."
Some public opinion polls have shown Trump widening a lead since the debate, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll found one in three Democrats want Biden to quit the race.
A group of business and civic leaders urged Biden to end his reelection bid in a letter to the White House on Friday, a day after its CEO said members would still back him if he continued to run, the Washington Post reported.
The White House has blamed a cold for Biden's shaky performance and Biden himself cited jet lag from back-to-back trips to Europe.
Biden's former chief of staff, Ron Klain, who led his preparation process ahead of the debate, pushed back against donors complaints. "We are the Democratic Party!" he wrote on X. Donors "don't get to decide to oust a pro-labor pro-people President."
Trump's campaign and some of his allies have launched a pre-emptive political strike on Harris, moving swiftly to try to discredit her amid talk that she could eventually replace Biden as the Democrats' nominee.
The Biden campaign has shown no signs of changing course, although the Trump team has overtaken it on fundraising.
The campaign announced it would spend $50 million on a media blitz for July, "including strategic investments around key events that draw in large and politically diverse audiences like the 2024 Olympic Games and the Republican National Convention."
Trump, 78, who made multiple false statements during the debate in Atlanta, falsely claimed in a video that was circulated on social media that he had driven Biden out of the race. He made disparaging comments about Harris in the same video, which the Trump campaign stood by.
nonu6976
Silly man - he will only get worse as the months go by, this is how cognitive decline works, once it starts it just worsens faster and faster. Same goes for Trump, his occasional word salad and pathological lying will increase as well. You should not be allowed to run for president if over 70.
Roger Gusain
He came across as a grumpy grandpa in the clips I saw on CNN. He's delusional and getting worse by the day. But the Dems can't find anyone else. A second Trump term seems inevitable now.
TokyoLiving
That's not gonna happen...
Biden is a disaster and Democratic donors are already conditioning their donation to change Joe for another candidate..
Money talks..
Get ready for Gavin Newsom..
The only one who can defeat the MAGA gang..
Christopher
Mr. Biden can make all the excuses he wants to make.
I know what I saw and heard with my own eyes. I watched the debate two times. Once focused on him and then once focused on the my parties nominee. Dislike both options for the office of President to the United States. And I know I am not alone. But we got the candidates we got.
Taking politics out of the equation for a second. As a human being.
Joe, you had a good long run. Time to stop . And no shame in it either. None what so ever.
Go enjoy the golden years you have left with the grandkids and your children. You're wife.
You gave us decades of service. Yes, I am a right to middle Republican- Pro bipartisan. And as such and as an American. You're longevity. The so many years of service to our country. Every American should be proud of that. Respect that.
You have been a major pillar in our government for decades. Thank you sir. Seriously Thank you.
However, politics back on the table. If you stay in the race. You will most definitely see Trump back in office.
You will hand the victory to Trump if Americans had to vote today. Its no secret. I am not Maga. I despise Trumps inciting riots on the Capital. He should be in Jail for it. Trump and Biden should both bow out.
How about that? Blindly pick two qualified fresh new candidates. One debate between the both and put this era of radical politics behind us. And allow the American people to decide.
Peter Neil
i blame his wife and those around him. tell him he's done enough in his life. don't run, retire and save him from this embarrassment. it's absolute insanity.
forget newsome. the country does not want to be california. he has no record to run on.
all trump has to say is, "do you want to be like california?'
pete buttigieg is probably the smartest guy in washington right now.
u_s__reamer
Biden has always been a shill for the rich and powerful, but now he's become a shell, too. He's delusional to think he can last as a leader until November in a country with a culture that worships youth and vitality, but it's a common trait of aging men to admit they've lost their mojo and are losing their marbles. He doesn't even realize that he's a war criminal - guilty, guilty guilty! (despite the ICC's cowardice in their unwillingness to call out names and round up all the usual suspects.
itsonlyrocknroll
President Joe Biden to sit down with ABC News on Friday for first TV interview since debate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_wGkZn0BxA
Joe Biden stumbled, and mumbled again through this interview
Joe Biden to shut this whole crazy media circus down if he agreed to an independent Cognitive testing exam.
End the speculation the genuine concerns, after all Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States is ready to step in?
What a relief for the US people?
Leading neurosurgeon calls on Biden to undergo testing and release results
“From a neurological standpoint, we were concerned with his confused rambling; sudden loss of concentration in the middle of a sentence; halting speech and absence of facial animation, resulting at times in a flat, open-mouthed expression,”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/05/biden-cognitive-exam-sanjay-gupta
Ben Bumphart
He looks terrible in that interview. The guy is barely alive. He probably went straight back to bed when it was over.
bass4funk
I agree.
I agree as well.
I don't know about that one, the airline industry under his tenure is not doing so well.
Moonraker
Before the usual suspects get into their bickering on this thread, you might have noticed that the mods now seem to cut short any discussion that devolves into that. So, say your piece and leave the bickering to the pub or with your boyfriend to leave space for everyone.
elephant200
I want to represent me and my 1.45 billion countrymen of People's Republic of China, we are solely supporting Mr.Biden to stay four more years as POTUS. After watching the debate of Trump/Biden show, we strongly believe China is standingon the right side of future human history!
PokerNCigars
Great news! Stay in Joe! Looking forward to Trump being back in the White House
u_s__reamer
Correction:
"but it's a common trait of aging men NOT to admit they've lost their mojo and are losing their marbles."
Hiro
They gotta make it into a law that any person over 70 should never be allowed to hold any government positions. And this guy is 81. Is the worst you can ask for as your president.
You will be afraid for him to travel anywhere and you also barely able to keep him awake throughout the day and not even certain if he had remember anything you said the previous hour. Is this really the person who you want having control over the nuclear codes and other important stuff?
TaiwanIsNotChina
It should be obvious that a president with aphasia or even full on dementia is better than one with plans to destroy the government. Sadly no one ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American public.
Christopher
Pete Buttigieg vs. Will Hurd. @ Peter Neil. Yes the possibilities of a political face off for the office of POTUS. Better choices. I agree with your assessment. Pete is a smart guy indeed and respected.
Yes, rightly so to blame those around Biden. I could not believe what I saw when Jill said. You answered every question...Knew every....well do not need to go there. How foolish America looked.
nonu6976
to be fair, the US airline industry has been dismal for decades - it needs tens of billions of investment that has been lacking and nobody wants to front up with that money.
bass4funk
So then no Biden. A man that can’t recall names, places and time, needs notepads to keep him on message as well as staff, doesn’t start his day until 11 am and finishes by 4pm and that has the codes of our nuclear arsenal shouldn’t be anywhere near the White House.
And with comments like this is why more Americans feel a blank you to other nations.
Banthu
Look back at what the left wing controlled corporate media assured us last month.
Biden is "sharp and energetic"... they just repeat simple slogans and the left buys them.
The media lied and tried to hide the truth, but it has become impossible.
The dam has broken.
GuruMick
Memo to Banthu....there is no "left wing controlled corporate media "
Contradiction in terms.
Doesnt exist.