Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Delta cited new Chinese COVID-19 rules as the reason a flight returned to Seattle instead of landing in Shanghai Photo: AFP/File
world

Delta cites new China COVID rules after flight returns to U.S.

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Delta Air Lines on Monday cited new Chinese cleaning requirements after it rerouted a China-bound flight back to the United States, drawing criticism from Chinese authorities.

The December 21 flight was supposed to land in Shanghai after disembarking from Seattle, but instead returned to the U.S. city midair. Delta said the reason for the reversal was new Chinese requirements issued earlier that day in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge.

"The new cleaning procedures require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta," a Delta spokesman said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing for customers as we continue to work on rebooking on alternate flights."

The Chinese consulate in San Francisco complained that several Chinese citizens were stranded on board with expired visas and COVID-19 tests that no longer met time requirements, according to Chinese state media.

Airlines, including Delta and other leading U.S. carriers, have canceled thousands of flights in recent days as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hits airline workers and roils travel plans for many consumers.

China, like other countries, is battling the latest resurgence of the virus.

On Monday, Chinese city Xian tightened COVID-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog