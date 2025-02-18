 Japan Today
Delta Air Lines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga
First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Arlyn McAdorey Image: Reuters/Arlyn McAdorey
world

Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 8

TORONTO

Eight people were injured when a plane carrying 80 passengers flipped as it landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, officials said.

Toronto's Pearson Airport said earlier Monday it was dealing with high winds and frigid temperatures as airlines attempted to catch up with missed flights after a weekend snowstorm dumped over 22 cm (8.6 inches) of snow at the airport.

Video posted by News Channel3 Now showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly up on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from the plane.

Of the eight injuries, one was critical and the rest were mild to moderate, Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said all departures were halted.

Pearson Airport, Canada's largest, said the Delta plane arrived from Minneapolis.

Delta said it was aware of the incident involving a flight by its Endeavor subsidiary.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the independent agency that investigates plane crashes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Transport Canada, the government agency, said it was monitoring the incident.

The crash in Canada comes after some other recent crashes in North America in late January. An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67 people, while at least seven people died when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia.

