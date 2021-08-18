Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the discovery of new coronavirus cases justifies her decision to issue nationwide stay-at-home orders. Photo: AFP
world

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand; virus case total increases to 5

2 Comments
WELLINGTON

A coronavirus case that plunged New Zealand into a snap national lockdown was confirmed as the Delta variant Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as four more cases emerged.

Ardern said one of the new cases was a nurse at Auckland Hospital, which had been placed in "internal lockdown" while all staff and patients were tested.

The prime minister said the spread of the virus justified her decision to issue nationwide stay-at-home orders on Tuesday after the initial case was identified.

"It demonstrates, at this stage, level 4 (hard lockdown) is the right place to be," Ardern told TVNZ.

The first case, a 58-year-old unvaccinated Auckland man, ended a six-month run without community transmission in New Zealand, which has recorded only 26 COVID-19 deaths in a population of five million since the start of the global pandemic.

The initial plan is for New Zealand to remain in lockdown for three days, with Auckland and the nearby Coromandel area facing restrictions for a week.

Ardern said the country's strategy of eliminating the virus, rather than just containing it, had worked throughout the crisis and she was confident it would succeed against the highly transmissible Delta strain.

"Yes, Delta poses a greater threat, but the same tools that have worked before will do so again if we follow the rules," she said.

She said wastewater testing in Auckland had detected no sign of the virus, giving cause for optimism.

"That tells us that, if we have something, it doesn't appear to be a long-standing outbreak because we haven't had anything in our wastewater testing," she said.

Officials have said the latest outbreak has no obvious connections to the border, and investigations to determine its origin are ongoing.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Here we go again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Officials have said the latest outbreak has no obvious connections to the border

the world's first viral virgin birth then?

thought the powers-that-be (everywhere) would have figured out by now that if you allow people to jet about the planet, the plague will travel with them....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo