Delta variant drives virus spread to three China provinces

China Thursday reported small coronavirus outbreaks driven by the Delta variant in three provinces as a cluster linked to an eastern airport spreads despite mass testing and a vaccination drive.
The flareup, which began after nine workers at the Nanjing airport tested positive on July 20, has since seen 171 cases detected in Jiangsu province, while infections have spread to at least four other provinces.
It is geographically the largest spread for several months, challenging China's aggressive containment efforts which have relied on mass testing, lockdowns and swift contact tracing.
The virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, but China has extolled its success in largely extinguishing the pandemic inside its borders, allowing the economy to rebound.
The new outbreak, coupled with cases seeping over the porous border with Myanmar, is threatening that record.
Officials in Jiangsu have locked down hundreds of thousands of residents, Lu Jing, a member of the epidemic prevention taskforce told reporters Thursday.
"Internet cafes, gyms, cinemas and karaoke bars and even libraries in Nanjing have been shut down," he said.
The city has tested all 9.2 million residents twice as officials rush to curb the spread of the disease, he said adding the highly contagious Delta variant is posing challenges to containment efforts.
The southwestern province of Sichuan reported three new cases Thursday while Beijing reported one locally transmitted case, the first in six months.
The patient living on the outskirts of the Chinese capital had tested positive after returning from a theatre festival at a tourist hotspot in central China, health officials said.
Meanwhile, a high-end hotel in downtown Beijing has been locked down after media reported an imported case was found among the guests.
Police and workers wearing PPE suits and disinfectant hoses were seen outside the Legendale Hotel on Thursday.
Most of the patients testing positive in the latest outbreak have already been vaccinated, raising concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against new variants.
China is racing to vaccinate at least 65 percent of its 1.5 billion population by the end of the year.
The country has given out some 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said, without offering details on the number of people fully vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
WilliB
That might be so or it might not. Make of CCP controlled media news what you want. It certainly seems this sudden re-appearance of Corona means that the CCP wants their disastrous handling of the floods in Henan province out of the news. Bringing back Corona will do that.
Iron Lad
It's bound to happen, it's all over the world now.
Reckless
I support vaccines over hard lockdowns.
Yukijin
I support vaccines over hard lockdowns.
I'm sure Xi will take that into consideration :-)
Sven Asai
Engineering it is one thing, but then also controlling and mastering it, is of course another.
Farmboy
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better against Delta, and maybe they could use them, or another vaccine that works in a similar way as a booster, at least for large cities. I thought they had exceeded 65 percent vaccinated already, but if not, yes, they need to. They do have a huge number of people spread out over an extremely large area, so it will take time.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I don’t trust a thing that comes out of a CCP mouthpiece. Oh hold…Neither anything from a small neighbors media either for that matter.
Desert Tortoise
That small neighbor you mention does not censor their press or the internet. Anybody in that small neighbor can read the international press and see multiple takes on the world's events. This is quite unlike the highly restricted press and internet in China. That small neighbor is not repressive like its vastly larger and vastly more insecure neighbor. They are worlds apart in terms of personal freedom and access to information.
Desert Tortoise
China has never told the truth about the number of infections and deaths from Covid-19. Satellite images of Chinese hospitals and morgues paint a very different picture than the CCP has told the world. The pandemic was raging in Wuhan long before Chinese officials admit. Unusually crowded hospital parking lots refute the official party line.
theFu
Both are necessary until sufficient numbers of people are fully vaccinated with effective vaccines. It isn't either/or - unless they want lots of dead people and thousands of variants.
Too bad COVID doesn't care about my personal sense of privacy or freedom. It doesn't care at all.
John
Fearmongers
oyatoi
Not if we’re to believe Israeli data suggesting a reduced effectiveness against Delta compared with the Wuhan strain which both these vaccines were designed for.
2020hindsights
oyatoi
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better against Delta
You're answering the wrong question. Yes, they are slightly reduced in effectiveness, but as vaccines go (but still very effective). But what the poster meant, is that Pfizer and Moderna are better than other brands of vaccine against the delta variant.
WilliB
Kobe White Bar Owner
That small neighbour would be North Korea?
oyatoi
But what the poster meant, is that Pfizer and Moderna are better than other brands of vaccine against the delta variant.
There is nothing in either the article or the poster’s comments that in any way lends credence to your assumption about what the poster was suggesting. If Farmboy reads this, perhaps he would care to clarify exactly what meant to say.