Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The high-end Legendale Hotel Beijing was locked down after a reportedly imported virus case among guests Photo: AFP
world

Delta variant drives virus spread to three China provinces

15 Comments
BEIJING

China Thursday reported small coronavirus outbreaks driven by the Delta variant in three provinces as a cluster linked to an eastern airport spreads despite mass testing and a vaccination drive.

The flareup, which began after nine workers at the Nanjing airport tested positive on July 20, has since seen 171 cases detected in Jiangsu province, while infections have spread to at least four other provinces.

It is geographically the largest spread for several months, challenging China's aggressive containment efforts which have relied on mass testing, lockdowns and swift contact tracing.

The virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, but China has extolled its success in largely extinguishing the pandemic inside its borders, allowing the economy to rebound.

The new outbreak, coupled with cases seeping over the porous border with Myanmar, is threatening that record.

Officials in Jiangsu have locked down hundreds of thousands of residents, Lu Jing, a member of the epidemic prevention taskforce told reporters Thursday.

"Internet cafes, gyms, cinemas and karaoke bars and even libraries in Nanjing have been shut down," he said.

The city has tested all 9.2 million residents twice as officials rush to curb the spread of the disease, he said adding the highly contagious Delta variant is posing challenges to containment efforts.

The southwestern province of Sichuan reported three new cases Thursday while Beijing reported one locally transmitted case, the first in six months.

The patient living on the outskirts of the Chinese capital had tested positive after returning from a theatre festival at a tourist hotspot in central China, health officials said.

Meanwhile, a high-end hotel in downtown Beijing has been locked down after media reported an imported case was found among the guests.

Police and workers wearing PPE suits and disinfectant hoses were seen outside the Legendale Hotel on Thursday.

Most of the patients testing positive in the latest outbreak have already been vaccinated, raising concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against new variants.

China is racing to vaccinate at least 65 percent of its 1.5 billion population by the end of the year.

The country has given out some 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said, without offering details on the number of people fully vaccinated.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
Login to comment

China Thursday reported small coronavirus outbreaks driven by the Delta variant in three provinces as a cluster linked to an eastern airport spreads despite mass testing and a vaccination drive

That might be so or it might not. Make of CCP controlled media news what you want. It certainly seems this sudden re-appearance of Corona means that the CCP wants their disastrous handling of the floods in Henan province out of the news. Bringing back Corona will do that.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

It's bound to happen, it's all over the world now.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

I support vaccines over hard lockdowns.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I support vaccines over hard lockdowns.

I'm sure Xi will take that into consideration :-)

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Engineering it is one thing, but then also controlling and mastering it, is of course another.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better against Delta, and maybe they could use them, or another vaccine that works in a similar way as a booster, at least for large cities. I thought they had exceeded 65 percent vaccinated already, but if not, yes, they need to. They do have a huge number of people spread out over an extremely large area, so it will take time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don’t trust a thing that comes out of a CCP mouthpiece. Oh hold…Neither anything from a small neighbors media either for that matter.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I don’t trust a thing that comes out of a CCP mouthpiece. Oh hold…Neither anything from a small neighbors media either for that matter.

That small neighbor you mention does not censor their press or the internet. Anybody in that small neighbor can read the international press and see multiple takes on the world's events. This is quite unlike the highly restricted press and internet in China. That small neighbor is not repressive like its vastly larger and vastly more insecure neighbor. They are worlds apart in terms of personal freedom and access to information.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

China has never told the truth about the number of infections and deaths from Covid-19. Satellite images of Chinese hospitals and morgues paint a very different picture than the CCP has told the world. The pandemic was raging in Wuhan long before Chinese officials admit. Unusually crowded hospital parking lots refute the official party line.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I support vaccines over hard lockdowns.

Both are necessary until sufficient numbers of people are fully vaccinated with effective vaccines. It isn't either/or - unless they want lots of dead people and thousands of variants.

Too bad COVID doesn't care about my personal sense of privacy or freedom. It doesn't care at all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Fearmongers

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better against Delta

Not if we’re to believe Israeli data suggesting a reduced effectiveness against Delta compared with the Wuhan strain which both these vaccines were designed for.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

oyatoi

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work better against Delta

Not if we’re to believe Israeli data suggesting a reduced effectiveness against Delta compared with the Wuhan strain which both these vaccines were designed for.

You're answering the wrong question. Yes, they are slightly reduced in effectiveness, but as vaccines go (but still very effective). But what the poster meant, is that Pfizer and Moderna are better than other brands of vaccine against the delta variant.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kobe White Bar Owner

I don’t trust a thing that comes out of a CCP mouthpiece. Oh hold…Neither anything from a small neighbors media either for that matter.

That small neighbour would be North Korea?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But what the poster meant, is that Pfizer and Moderna are better than other brands of vaccine against the delta variant.

There is nothing in either the article or the poster’s comments that in any way lends credence to your assumption about what the poster was suggesting. If Farmboy reads this, perhaps he would care to clarify exactly what meant to say.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog