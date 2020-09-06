Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Biden adds former rival Buttigieg, ex-Obama officials to transition team

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Saturday added former Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg, along with senior officials who served under President Barack Obama, to an expanded White House transition team.

Biden added four new co-chairs to the team led by his longtime ally Ted Kaufman: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond and his campaign adviser Anita Dunn.

He also named Buttigieg, a military veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to the advisory board, together with former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Susan Rice, national security adviser to Obama who was on the shortlist to be Biden's running mate.

“We are preparing for this transition amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy," Kaufman said."This is a transition like no other, and the team being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing our country on day one."

Kaufman said the expertise of advisory board members will help Biden respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which continues to ravage the United States, and the economic recession.

Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who has been advising Biden on the pandemic response, has also joined the transition team.

Zients was tasked with taking over after the botched rollout of the Obamacare enrollment website in 2013. Lujan Grisham has a background in health and aging and has led her state's coronavirus response.

Other new transition team members include Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers, Lonnie Stephenson, president of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers and Tony Allen, president of the historically black Delaware State University.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good grief. After Kamala Harris, Buttigieg was the fakest presidential candidate.

an expanded White House transition team

There's not going to be any transition until 2024-2025.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog