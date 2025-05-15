 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was grilled over his vaccine skepticism and huge cuts to US health institutes Image: AFP
world

Democrats grill Trump's controversial health secretary

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's health secretary gave mixed messages Wednesday on whether children should be vaccinated and defended a brutal series of budget cuts in a grilling by congressional Democrats.

The hearing -- ostensibly about Trump's 2026 budget proposal -- offered Democrats a chance to pressure Robert F Kennedy Jr on layoffs, budget cuts and a measles outbreak that has killed three children and sickened more than a thousand.

Asked in the House of Representatives if he would vaccinate his own child for measles, the long-time vaccine skeptic initially declined to respond.

"If I answer that question directly, it will seem like I'm giving advice to other people and I don't want to be doing that," Kennedy told Democratic Representative Mark Pocan during the session, which was interrupted by protesters.

Pocan responded that Kennedy oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a premier U.S. government public health service, and therefore advising on vaccines is "kind of your jurisdiction."

Later, Kennedy said he was "recommending" vaccination as "the best way to stop the spread."

But asked the same question about chicken pox and Polio, Kennedy said "I don't want to give advice."

The globally renowned U.S. health agencies and centers for scientific research are facing deep workforce and budget cuts under a plan to slash the federal government led by Trump's mega-billionaire backer Elon Musk.

Kennedy defended the elimination of 20,000 positions from the Department of Health and Human Services -- nearly a quarter of the workforce -- and denied reports that key programs and funding, such as cancer research, have been cut.

"We intend to do more, a lot more, with less," he said, claiming to be staunching an "unsustainable hemorrhage" of spending that would have "disastrous health consequences."

Democrat Rosa DeLauro suggested that Kennedy was illegally reducing the department without congressional approval.

"I believe you are promoting quackery," DeLauro said.

"The United States remains the sickest developed nation," Kennedy said. "Clearly, something is structurally and systematically wrong with our approach."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

So how many open sores did RFK Jr have on his hands and face from taking his grandkids swimming in an e-coli infested filthy cesspool?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"If I answer that question directly, it will seem like I'm giving advice to other people and I don't want to be doing that,"

He seems confused as to what his role as Health Secretary should be. I’d imagine giving advice to other people would play quite a large part of it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"If I answer that question directly, it will seem like I'm giving advice to other people and I don't want to be doing that,"

Lol

He seems confused as to what his role as Health Secretary should be. I’d imagine giving advice to other people would play quite a large part of it.

Digging again and coming up with nothing again.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Digging again and coming up with nothing again.

Read the article, not just the posts. You’ll be in a better position to comment yourself.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ashikaga Wisteria Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Shopping For Maternity Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask Women Out in Japan (Without Being Creepy or Clueless)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog