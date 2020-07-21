Newsletter Signup Register / Login
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world

Democrats ask for FBI briefing on 'foreign interference campaign'

0 Comments
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON

Democratic leaders said Monday they are concerned that Congress appears to be the target of a “concerted foreign interference campaign” to influence the 2020 presidential election and have asked FBI Director Christopher Wray for a classified counterintelligence briefing.

The letter to Wray from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees contains no details about the threats, though they describe them as serious and specific. They requested the briefing for all members before lawmakers leave Washington for their August recess.

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November,” wrote Pelosi, Schumer, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence panel.

The letter comes after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday that he’s begun receiving intelligence briefings and warned that Russia, China and other adversaries were attempting to undermine the upcoming U.S. election in November. Biden gave no evidence, but he said that Russia was “still engaged” after a bid to disrupt the 2016 election and that China was also involved in efforts to sow doubts in the American electoral process.

A congressional official familiar with the letter said that there was a classified addendum “to ensure a clear and unambiguous record of the counterintelligence threats of concern.” The person, who was granted anonymity to describe the confidential letter, said the addendum largely draws from the executive branch’s own reporting and analysis.

The FBI said it had received the letter but declined further comment.

While the Democrats' exact concerns were unclear, there have been worries since President Donald Trump was elected that Russia is continuing to try and interfere with the American electoral process after a targeted effort in the 2016 election to help Trump.

Democrats, including members of the Senate intelligence panel, have also voiced concerns that an ongoing probe into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his work in Ukraine would amplify Russian disinformation. That probe is being led by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog