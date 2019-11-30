Democrats ask Trump if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee asked President Donald Trump on Friday to say whether he’ll send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel.
Rep Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena.
The letters from the New York Democrat came as the House impeachment probe enters a new phase with a hearing next week on whether Trump’s actions might constitute impeachable offenses.
Two weeks of Intelligence Committee hearings produced a mountain of testimony but didn’t seem to move the needle on Capitol Hill, where not a single House Republican supported establishing the chamber’s impeachment process.
Nadler instructed Trump and top panel Republican Doug Collins of Georgia to respond by the end of next week. The Judiciary Committee meets Wednesday in an informational hearing to examine the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment” and could move some time after that to hearings where witnesses testify about Trump’s actions with Ukraine.
Trump has labelled the proceeding by House Democrats a sham, in part because he could not have his lawyers cross examine Intelligence panel witnesses during hearings and depositions.
The Intelligence panel is slated to issue a report of its findings next week that are intended to form the basis of hearings at Judiciary, which is the panel responsible for drafting any articles of impeachment for a vote by the full House.
The panel can also seek further testimony. Nadler has the ability to deny witnesses sought by Republicans, who are likely to want subpoenas compelling testimony from Hunter Biden and the anonymous intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment proceedings.
At issue in the impeachment probe is whether Trump abused his office by pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens and baseless allegations that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 election.
Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company when his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, had some responsibility for the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.
Earlier scrutiny by Ukrainians uncovered no wrongdoing by the Bidens but Trump, in July, asked Zelenskiy for an investigation as a “favor,” while holding up military aid to that country for several months.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chip Star
Will Donny decide to have himself represented after he and Trumpophiles have been incessantly whining that he hasn't had the chance to so do?
Guranteed that if Donny chooses not to, he and Trumpophiles will trot out a million and one excuses why whilst completely failing to recognize the incongruity with their previous whining.
Burning Bush
Good stuff, drag it out and keep the Dems navel gazing on this charade.
String em along with little teasers and glimpses of hope.
Play the long game and win.
Chip Star
It's weird that you'd call ensuring the president is t corrupt a "charade." It's almost as if you want there to be division in the US.
Blacklabel
well they have from 3 Dec- 12 Dec that’s it for this year. With the IG report on the 9th and IG testimony on 11th, they have no time.
by Jan return all their supposed momentum will be gone and most people moved on
SuperLib
Why would Hunter Biden have information about Trump’s behavior in Ukraine? Makes no sense at all to call him as a witness.
Yubaru
It makes sense if only to obfuscate and deflect the conversation away from Trump and put potential probable cause on Trumps request to have Ukraine investigate him for wrongdoing.
They want to put the seeds of doubt into people's heads
SuperLib
Is it OK for Trump to do the things he did? I say no. Bass says no.
Will it confirm Trump fans’ theory about a deep state working secretly against Trump along with the top echelon if the FBI in a coup to overthrow a duly elected President? Will it confirm that the investigation depended on a trumped up FISA driven by Democrats and the salacious Steele dossier? Will it confirm that Trump was spied on? Will it confirm Strzok went rogue with an “insurance policy” and tried to frame Trump?
It’s best if you don’t confirm any of your theories at this point. The last thing you want to do is look like you got duped into believing anything above.
Serrano
Trump should ask the Democrats if they're ever going to actually do anything for the American people.
serendipitous1
Another round of golf for Humpty Trumpty. Guess that's one of his ways to try to forget about the reality of his untenable presidency. For Thanksgiving, let's give thanks to the Dems for holding him to account and following the rules as they are supposed to be followed.
Blacklabel
I don’t see anything wrong with investigations into potential corruption. “No one is above the law” even presidential candidates and their crack addict son making money in a foreign country.
Working at a job they have no experience doing because Daddy controls the aid money.
Blacklabel
As far as the IG I expect it will be worded very trickily.
“Trump campaign” wasn’t spied on (just the Nat Sec advisor, his campaign manager, and some advisers plus “2 hops” from those people- but that’s not the “campaign” and it’s not realllllly “spying, you know?)
Steele Dossier wasn’t used (but they should have been more clear to FISA judge who made it and paid for it and where the info was from, if they had to used it. Which means it was used)
most people will only read the headlines.
bass4funk
Not only that, but once they bring this to the Senate for a trial, you have 6 Presidential candidates that need to leave the campaign trail in order to sit and preside and vote over in the hearings, that helps Trump a lot, the longer he can keep them bogged down and then the Republicans will call Hunter, maybe even Joe and Schiff. Yup, these batch of Democrats not smart at all.
serendipitous1
So funny to hear Trump supporters complain about a former VP's son getting a cushy job, but the current president's 2 sons, 1 daughter, 1 son-in-law all having been given cushy appointments is totally fine! Come on! The hypocrisy is beyond a joke!
ulysses
I love how Nancy Pelosi is playing Donny!!
Donny was whining how unfair the process was, how he couldn’t get lawyers or ask questions, now that’s given, watch out for more whiny excuses from Donny and his puppies.
u_s__reamer
All his life the Dump has given his finger to every American institution and organ of government and now, as POTUS, displays his open contempt for THEM the more THEY impinge on his freedom to act like a baby brain-fried oligarch beholden to nobody. Laws and rules have never meant anything to the Don. To mix a few metaphors, his strategy is simple: the more his presidency is threatened, the bigger the stonewalling, the higher the drawbridge is raised and the tighter the wagons are circled around his person, for the one thing he has learned in his job is that the power of an American president is formidable making 'em ALMOST impossible to remove. However, Trump is now hunkered down in the bunker of denial unable to accept the reality that the USA still has powerful, functioning institutions that can fire him and that they are closing in on him. He'd better call Saul, not ASAP Rudy.
lincolnman
Hey Donnie - you want Crazy Rudy to participate? You know your personal lawyer and the one your Justice Dept has under federal criminal investigation on eight different offenses? Sure, he can come and plead the Fifth...
And we have some questions for you too if you have the guts to come.
**Trump this past Tues: *O'Reilly asked once again: "Giuliani's your personal lawyer. So you didn't direct him to go to Ukraine to do anything or put any heat on them?" "**No, I didn't direct him***, but he's a warrior, Rudy's a warrior. Rudy went, he possibly saw something. But you have to understand, Rudy (has) other people that he represents," Trump said, adding that Giuliani has "done work in Ukraine for years."
Trump in the call 25 Jul summary: *Trump told Zelensky: "Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great." Trump later said: "I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it out."*
So Donnie, you said you didn't direct him, but in the call summary you say you'll direct him to call President Zelinsky...
We've asked the Trumpers here to explain that for five days but they just run away from it...
bass4funk
with zero experience making over 50k a month.
I love how Nancy Pelosi is playing Donny!!
She did? Well, judging by how independents are being turned off by what the Dems are doing, it would seem that she’s played herself and helped Trump.
Yeah, well that will change once this ball is in the Republicans court, expect the Dems to start whining next once the shoe is on the other foot because Graham will be the one to hopefully cut off the Senate Democrats.
Burning Bush
Because if Hunter was found to have been involved in corruption, Trump as president is warranted in withholding aid until they stamp it out.
Yubaru
Which pales in comparison to the what, millions, Trump got just for being a rich man's son?
Blacklabel
which is not a paid position at a corrupt foreign company in a foreign country, whose aid is controlled by your father.
Yubaru
You realize, wait I am quite sure you dont, that what you are advocating is extortion. The aid was agreed upon by congress and by law, Trump had no right to with hold it, based upon this alone!
So, by your own admission here, Trump should be held accountable for breaking the law, which makes it an impeachable offense all on it's own! Even if you THINK that the action was warranted.
It matters ZERO if Hunter is or was guilty of anything! Read and educate yourself!
Trump’s Funding Hold was Illegal
https://www.justsecurity.org/67489/trumps-hold-on-ukrainian-military-aid-was-illegal/
lincolnman
Wait a minute, wait a minute - the Hunter smear has been debunked - its history - Trump and the Repubs own witness who they invited to testify, Kurt Volker, stated clearly the Biden smear was "not credible"...
https://www.newsweek.com/kurt-volker-defends-bidens-trump-impeachment-hearing-1472804
So what's up, is your own witness lying?
Someone is way behind the times - see above - Hunter is debunked. Now if you really want to talk about corruption in Ukraine, you need to look at who Trump and Barr have under federal investigation - THE PRESIDENT'S LAWYER - Crazy Rudy. He's under investigation for 8 different offenses and his Ukraine business partners are too. And one has flipped and is cooperating! Oh my!
https://www.vox.com/2019/11/26/20982629/rudy-giuliani-investigation-sdny-ukraine
What sweet justice - Rudy goes to Ukraine on Trump's direction to pressure them to do a bogus investigation of the Bidens, and ends up under US federal criminal investigation himself - by Trump's own DOJ...for corruption! LOL...
Zaphod
serendibipus:
The concern is not about a "cushy job", it is about influencing foreign policy decisions, i.e. corruption, bribery and misuse of office. If one of Trumps offspring got an 80,000 Dollar/month job in an oligarch run Russian company for doing nothing but lending his name, and voila, when a Russian prosecutor tries to investigate the said company, Trump flies in and threatens to cut off aid unless the investigation is stopped.... I am pretty sure that would raise some eyebrows among the Trump haters here.
So yes, there is hypocrisy here.
Yubaru
Biden never controlled the foreign aid that Ukraine received. In effect what you are attempting to do is deflect the argument based upon false information.
Zaphod
lincolnman:
There is no "hunter smear", and nothing has been debunked. Investigating the corruption in Berisma is absolutey in the interest of the American side, and if the Biden clan is linked to any corruption there, that is Bidens problem, not Trumps.
Since when are the Bidens taboo? Corruption must not be investigated because that is some kind of les majeste? In what world?
zichi
Hunter Biden is a lawyer and was employed by the legal dept so how do you think he had no legal experience?
Zaphod
Yubaru:
He actually bragged about it. On video. If CNN does not show you that, it just means you should look outside the bubble sometimes.
ulysses
Right wing nutters whining about Hunter making money is ironic since they totally ignored the GOP making bulk purchases of Dumb Donny Jrs book.
The same book where he talks about visiting Arlington and choking up on the sacrifices his family made!!!!!
Donny and sacrifices, ROFL!!!!!
bass4funk
No, it was not.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/trump-would-have-been-right-to-withhold-aid-in-ukraine-corruption-fight
Nothing wrong with that and Trump later carved out his own path, took a loan from his father and built his own business. I would and will do the same for my kids, so he had it easier, nothing wrong with that, it’s a plus in my book.
ulysses
Which reminds me, Donny did sacrifice something, his dad’s money, and a lot of it.
So much that he was the biggest loser in America for 2 decades!!!!!
bass4funk
Funny how usually conservatives always make the best books that reach the NYT bestseller list. Anyway, can’t wait until Lindsey calls him in, should be very interesting.
zichi
As a lawyer how much does Giuliani make. More than the 50K paid to Hunter Biden and Giuliani's irm was due to get $500,000 from Ukraine.
ulysses
Dumb Donny Jrs book was so great, that the GOP purchased all prints and put them in a warehouse.
And he’s still No 2, Anonymous is No 1. Har
Rumor is that Kellyanne and George Conway are ‘Anonymous ‘. Isn’t that a hoot!!!!!!
Jimizo
Usually always make the best books?
We often never understand what you sometimes post.
Laguna
Trump should ask McConnel why the plethora of bills the House sends to the Senate die there.
Toasted Heretic
I thought you dismissed everything the NYT publishes as "fake"?
Still, at least we can read books, unlike conservatives who post online.
Toasted Heretic
Douglas Adams would have loathed Trump, too.
bass4funk
I doubt it, but soon we will know why a dishonorable discharged drug user would be allowed to make that kind of money with zero experience. The Dems really screwed themselves on this one.
Most liberals don’t. Lol
No worries, he’s gone.
bass4funk
No, just often THEIR one sided liberal bias reporting
Liberals don’t read that’s why they keep messing up again and again and again. Even Nancy is realizing it. Lol
Toasted Heretic
I believe that Jimizo votes Labour, if you are able to comprehend the subtle differences there.
We'll all be gone one day. Not sure what your point is, caller?
SuperLib
Huh? Are you talking about Hunter Biden when asked if Trump acted appropriately, as if you actually believe his excuse? I didn’t ask for the opinion of a lawyer paid to spout BS for his client, I asked about your personal opinion. Heck, even bass says he acted inappropriately. You agree.
Huh again? You told us to wait for the bombshell report and now you’re attacking it’s credibility? I guess that means you’ve accepted the fact that the report that was supposed to be your savior will be a dud....just like the last one....just like I predicted.
Toasted Heretic
Nope, you've totally dismissed them on several occasions. Why do Trumpists lie so much?
I've read over 50 books so far this year, but not being a liberal I can't speak for other posters.
You do understand that I'm not a liberal? I've repeatedly mentioned that to you, Nazi.
ulysses
If Donny brings Rudy as his lawyer, I’m going to stay up all night and watch!!!
Dumb and dumber, no comedy show will be able to match this riot!!!!
SuperLib
Great. Knock yourself out. Graham could start his own investigation tomorrow if he wanted as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
But he doesn’t. And he won’t. If you’re smart you can tell me why. Or just make up a reason on the spot.
lincolnman
Not debunked? Then why did your own Repub witness say it was "not credible"? Explain that to us...
Perhaps you should read the Constitution. To be the subject of a criminal investigation, there has to be some evidence that you committed a crime. You just can't say; "I'd like that person investigated" without any evidence. And there is no evidence that Hunter did anything wrong. If there was, don't you think Barr would direct an investigation by DOJ? He hasn't - because he knows there's no evidence.
So Donny had to go to Ukraine and try to stiff-arm them into launching an investigation - and that all backfired.
So now you have Giuliani under investigation at the direction of Trump and Barr - because there IS EVIDENCE that Rudy had committed not one, but multiple crimes; Obstruction of justice, Money laundering, Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Making false statements to the federal government, Serving as agent of a foreign government without registering, Donating funds from foreign nationals, Making contributions in the name of another person or allowing someone else to use one’s name, Mail fraud, and Wire fraud. OH MY!
https://www.vox.com/2019/11/26/20982629/rudy-giuliani-investigation-sdny-ukraine
True irony - Trump and Rudy try to smear Biden, Rudy gets caught, and Trump has to put him under criminal investigation.
And some Trumpers here think Rudy will take the fall and not try to cooperate and cut a deal for a lesser jail sentence...sure, Rudy's really looking forward to leaving his wife and being Stone's bunk-mate...
bass4funk
Ok.
I didn’t, so why do liberals lie constantly?
Good.
bass4funk
Most definitely, now that this farce is being realized for what it always was a joke. Lol
But yeah, it’s amazing what Hunter has accomplished. Lol....or lack of it.
I wouldn’t bet on that. Especially when the 6 Dems on the trail have to be present for this vote which will be a total acquittal.
Pukey2
Trump was only joking when he said he'd turn up.
Besides, Trump and Ghouliani only share one brain cell between the two of them. They won't survive being grilled at impeachment hearings.
Jimizo
On the one hand, you argue the intellectual liberal elites who dominate academia, the media and tech are a problem and then make sweeping, nonsensical partisan statements about them not reading.
This can only be regarded as trolling.
u_s__reamer
Funny how usually conservatives always make the best books
Well, maybe cons can "make" them, but they certainly don't/can't write them without a little help from their friends, the army of ghostwriters.
bass4funk
Yes.
Most can’t, especially in the public schools, pathetic.
For speaking truth to power? Ok.
At least the conservatives didn’t use a former domestic terrorist to help write their books.
starpunk
I hope he doesn't try another diversion technique like last year. Last Thanksgiving weekend he ordered a gas attack on the migrant 'invaders' in a war that doesn't exist. It was Sunday Gassy Sunday.
Blacklabel
I still don’t think this Senate trial will happen. Dems have no way to prevent both Bidens, schiff and all his staff, Eric C and his friends, from all being put under oath.
If they risk all of that, Dems really have realized there is no path to beat Trump in a election.
Blacklabel
“I think that the aid is leverage to guide Israel in the right direction,” Buttigieg said. “If, for example, there is follow-through on these threats of annexation, I’m committed to ensuring that the US is not footing the bill for that.”
totally fine with liberals somehow. Withhold military aid if they don’t do something the hypothetical US President would want.
bass4funk
All Presidents use a diversion technique in times of trouble and use it to their advantage, why not?