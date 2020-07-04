Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police stand by the statue of the Little Mermaid, after it was vandalized, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 3, 2020. The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized ... again. The text “racist fish” was tagged on the stone of which the oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot)-high bronze is sitting on at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour, the Ekstra Bladet daily reported. No one has taken responsibility for the act. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
world

Statue of Little Mermaid in Denmark vandalized again

0 Comments
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized with the text “racist fish.”

The words were tagged on the stone on which the oft-attacked 1.65-meter-high bronze is sitting at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Last month, a statue in Copenhagen of a Danish missionary who was key to the colonization of Greenland, was doused with red paint and the words “decolonize.”

It was not known whether the two cases of vandalism were linked. Statues and monuments around the world are being reconsidered in light of racial justice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rights activists on Thursday accused Danish officials of being unable to recognize racism after authorities said the killing of a biracial man by two white men was not racially motivated.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo