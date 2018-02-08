Deputy PM's affair with staff member grips Australia

An affair between Australia's married deputy prime minister and a younger member of his staff, who is now pregnant, gripped the country Thursday, reigniting questions over MPs' private lives.
Barnaby Joyce, leader of the National Party which rules in a coalition with the Liberals, is best known internationally for threatening to euthanise Hollywood star Johnny Depp's two dogs when they were brought into Australia illegally.
The 50-year-old appeared on national television to admit his marriage had broken down after Sydney's Daily Telegraph splashed a picture of his 33-year-old pregnant lover on its front page Wednesday.
The decision to publish was widely criticised by politicians across party lines who argued for the right to privacy.
The staunchly conservative Joyce -- who has campaigned in support of traditional marriage values and has four daughters with his "devastated" wife of 24 years Natalie -- insisted his private life should not be discussed in the public arena.
"I don't think it's right, I don't think it would be right for any other politician," he said, while insisting he had never used public funds to conduct the relationship.
"I think you have to make a distinct decision to not turn Australia into the United States of America."
Politicians' private lives are fair game in America, where the House of Representatives on Tuesday voted unanimously to ban sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees as part of an overhaul of policies on harassment.
The Telegraph's Sharri Markson, who broke the story, said it was clearly in the public interest.
"I don't think there are any punters out there who are saying, 'I wish I did not know this story' this morning," she said Wednesday.
"(They are not thinking) 'I wish the Daily Telegraph had suppressed the information that the Deputy Prime Minister had left his wife and four daughters for his former staff member nearly 20 years his junior.'"
Joyce's wife issued a statement saying her trust had been "shattered" and the situation was "devastating on many fronts" for her and her children.
The tryst was widely suspected according to The Australian newspaper, which in a front page story claimed the government "went to enormous lengths to keep the Barnaby Joyce affair secret", fearful of a backlash.
"Instead of forcing him to fess up, the government went into kill-and-bury mode, actively obstructing any attempt by any number of journalists to get to the bottom of the turmoil," it said.
In the midst of the affair, Joyce was caught up in controversy over his nationality.
It led to him quitting in November after it was discovered he automatically acquired New Zealand citizenship through his father, and so was ineligible to be in parliament.
His departure and that of several other MPs for similar reasons threatened the ruling coalition's grip on power.
After renouncing his New Zealand citizenship, Joyce won a crucial by-election the following month, during which he campaigned as a pillar of the community who upheld conservative values, including marriage.© 2018 AFP
Scrote
It's always the moralising types that turn out to be the biggest hypocrites. Do as I say, not as I do.
Aly Rustom
Damn it Scrote! You beat me to it!!
Blacklabel
sad, sad deflection attempt
Nessie
So yeah, it is our business. You made it our business.
taj
I agree with all above. It shouldn't be the public's business, but this politician chose to make his take on marriage a public issue and tried to enforce his values on others on this particular topic. This, sadly for his family, makes his trashing of his own marriage vows a public conversation.
Cricky
Knocking up his coworker, ditching his wife and four daughters Gods going to be angry about this. Thank goodness he is a politician an ordinary person would be a scum bag.
Kaerimashita
Quite right Scrote. They preach and fulminate because they are in denial about their own frailties. I don't have any real interest in their private affairs except when they are vocal about interfering in the freedoms of their voters.
Strangerland
Politicians private lives should only be game when that private issue impacts directly upon their political lives. In the case of this guy, that wouldn’t appear to be the case at a glance, but it also appears that he has tied his political image to his opinions on marriage. And now it has been shown that he didn’t respect his own marriage, so it’s only fair that his politicial hypocrisy is open to examination. Had he never campaigned on these marriage issues, there would be no hypocrisy to be exposed.
BurakuminDes
The guy has always been a mean-spirited conservative - a blustering, lying embarassment to Australia. Now we can add hypocrite and deadbeat dad to the list. When railing about how same-sex marriage was "wrong" and against "family values", the creep said this:
Well, the dirtbag has lost all credibility and should expect the press to hound him mercilessly. It's the least they can do.
AgentX
He is such an ugly pockmark on Australia this guy.
goldorak
One of the biggest grubs in oz politics.
Haha, what an hypocrite! Oz politics & mainstream media have been a circus for quite some time. Julia Gillard's private life was often mocked by shock jocks like Alan Jones or Ray Hadley or conservatives like BJ. So it was ok to have a go at an unmarried, childfree PM dating a hairdresser but it's now totally unacceptable to call a bloke who's been spruiking traditional family values for years a hypocrite? Right.
Although I agree in essence that polies' private life should be respected I still think BJ shouldn't be playing the victim card.
Slickdrifter
Viewed a picture of lady staffer. She looks nice and very attractive. The guy has to own it. Boo-hoo! Its out in the public. Get a lawyer I guess. In Australia will the wife get half of everything? How do the laws work?
mmwkdw
Picture can be seen here:
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/barnaby-joyce-expecting-baby-with-exstaffer/news-story/756f22a3c2bcaac66461f4f84f8a7371
And here:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5360091/Who-Barnaby-Joyces-pregnant-girlfriend-Vikki-Campion.html
mmwkdw
Monagmy is overrated and well past it's sell-by date. If we had Polygamous partnerships then people would probably live happier lives.
Jimizo
Possibly. However, I doubt this man could try that line given his moral windbagging.
kurisupisu
The wife has to get half fer
sure!
Toasted Heretic
Gods going to be angry about this.
Meh. I'm sure Joseph might have shook his fist at the sky when he first heard Mary was up the duff...
Seriously though, the hypocrisy of the guy is outstanding. But not surprising. Over the years, some of the most evangelical and vehemently "family" preachers have turned out to be not as sanctimonious as they'd like their audience to believe.
Wolfpack
He doesn’t want to be compared to Hillary’s husband.
Wolfpack
That is until the jealous lover kills the other boyfriend. Human nature is human nature.