DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World's self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay."
The bill would leave the district intact but would change its name and require DeSantis to appoint a five-member governing board. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney and are tasked with overseeing the government services the district provides in the company's properties in Florida.
For DeSantis, the legislation is a victory on the nation's cultural battlegrounds, where he has harnessed political tensions on gender, race and education to bolster his position as a conservative firebrand while on a path toward an expected 2024 White House run.
The takeover was initiated last year when Disney publicly opposed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.
DeSantis moved quickly to retaliate against the company, directing lawmakers to dissolve the district during a special legislative session in April, beginning a closely watched restructuring process.
Last week, the Republican leaders of the House and Senate, in coordination with the governor, ordered lawmakers to return for another special session to complete a state takeover of the district, taking up a bill that would preserve its operating functions and financial responsibilities.
The legislation is all but certain to pass in the statehouse, where a Republican supermajority is eager to carry out the governor's agenda. Democrats have widely criticized the legislation as a retaliatory power grab by the governor but are powerless to do much else other than delay its passage.
“This bill sends a message from the governor to businesses in our state that if they dissent, they will be punished,” said Rep. Rita Harris, a Democrat. “And this is chilling. It’s not just chilling to me, it’s chilling to freedom of speech.”
The penalizing of Disney, one of Florida’s biggest employers and political donors, reinforces the governor’s combative leadership style and displays his willingness to leverage the power of state government against a perceived political foe.
DeSantis has already begun touting the move against Disney as a political win during his public appearances, telling a cheering crowd of supporters Wednesday, “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and that’s just the way its going to be.”
The creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is currently known, was instrumental in Disney’s decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s, when company leaders told the state they planned to build a futuristic city — the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, also known as Epcot.
The proposed city was to include a rapid transit system and urban planning innovations, so Disney needed autonomy in the district for building and deciding how to use the land, they said. The futuristic city never materialized, and instead Epcot morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.
Having a separate government allows the Disney government to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.
“Any time a corporation can self govern, like they have the last 55 years, it’s an advantage over any of their competitors,” said Rep. Fred Hawkins, a Republican who sponsored the bill.
The bill, aside to having the governor pick board members, would rename the district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and make it subject to various layers of state oversight. It also prevents people who have worked with or contracted with a theme park in the past three years from serving on the district's new governing board.
The legislation must now pass the state Senate.
2020hindsights
It's good that DeSantis backtracked on getting rid of the district altogether. That would have been disastrous.
I like Anna Eskamani's amendment to the bill, to rename the district “Florida's Attempt to Silence Critical and Independent Speech and Thought” (FASCIST).
Nemo
Rock star Ronnie has now transferred 2 billion in taxes from Disney to the Florida taxpayers just because he got his undies in a bunch over being called out.
Yeah, that’s leadership….
And spare a thought for the taxpayers of FL. My guess is that no revenue will be raised, no laws enacted to alleviate the hole blown in the budget. It will fester for a couple of years, by which time, Ron Ron will have kicked the Tallahassee mud off his big white disco boots and long forgotten Florida on his race for the WH. (See the dear in the headlights look in his eyes and the stammer when called out by Christ.)
Because Rock star Ronnie never gave a damn about the people of Florida. They were just a step to be trod upon on his climb for power.
Nemo
And remind me, which part of conservatism is it that says government should start punitive legislation against a private company because of speech? (And make no mistake: this is exactly what that is.)
I’m pretty sure this is the 180 degree opposite of conservative ideology.
Bronco
I personally would never bring up these topics with pre-pubescent kids.
Adults, 9 year olds and sexual issues are 3 things that should never mix.
bass4funk
Really?
As his poll numbers continue to climb.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/04/21/florida-governor-ron-desantis-rising-poll-numbers-ebof-enten-vpx.cnn
Yes, you “guess.”
Crist?
Polls show otherwise.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/desantis-tied-trump-everyone-else-far-behind-2024-gop-presidential-primary-poll
bass4funk
It’s also free speech to tell Disney to stop indoctrinating my kids with racial, gender and political wokeness.
Yes.
Actually, it’s not.
TokyoLiving
Be very careful with Desantis, he is an absolutist of the GOP's neo-fascism, he goes after the rights of minorities, immigrants, women and the LGBT+ community.. A danger to the US, its democracy and society..
Trump is a puppy next to that fascist clown..
Superlib
Even Ron doesn't know what this will look like. It's a mess for everyone with potentially $2 billion in tax liabilities likely ro be pushed onto Florifa residents.
This is about real estate in the end, not movies, and all Disney does is handle its own real estate in accordance with existing Florida laws already, plus providing their own services which again Florida will have to spend time and money managing.
But The good news for Ron is that wokism is down 6.8% in Florida.
The bad news for Florida is that they have a governor who goes after private businesses if they express their right to free speech.
The good news for the US is that Ron's policies night generate headlines, but his platform has no legs in a national campaign. No one is going to win the White House by campaigning against free speech and minority representation.