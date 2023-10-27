Florida Gov DeSantis says he's sending weapons to Israel

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's arranged to send drones, weapons, and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attack. It's the latest official response DeSantis has taken to back Israel as he competes in the 2024 Republican primary.
Florida has sent cargo planes with healthcare supplies, drones, body armor, and helmets, said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for the governor's office. The state also worked with groups to supply unspecified amounts of weapons and ammunition that were privately funded, Redfern said.
DeSantis' announcement led to confusion between the governor's office and an Israeli diplomat in Florida. The governor's office said it acted at the request of Israel's consul general in Miami. But Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the consul general, said he did not request drones, body armor, or helmets, nor had he talked to the governor about help getting weapons or ammunition through private parties.
“Nothing went through me,” Elbaz-Starinsky said. “We were never in communication on any shipments of arms or ammunition. The only thing that I have dealt with sending is medical supplies.”
After being asked about Elbaz-Starinsky's comments, Redfern reiterated that the governor's office was contacted by the consul general.
DeSantis has often applied his official powers to take actions that coincide with his larger political goals. Florida used state funds to fly migrants from Texas to Democratic-led areas such as Martha’s Vineyard. And earlier this week, his administration ordered state universities to disband chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group. Since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Florida has also run flights for about 700 Americans evacuated from Israel.
The confirmation of the military aid comes as DeSantis and other GOP presidential contenders are expected to attend the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering of donors, which kicks off Friday in Las Vegas. DeSantis is scheduled to speak Saturday morning to a Nevada Republican group at a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
DeSantis and the other candidates have largely lined up behind Israel and accused President Joe Biden of not doing enough to support the Israelis. DeSantis has swiped at former President Donald Trump, the heavy front-runner in the 2024 primary, and former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley over Israel as well.
It’s unclear whether DeSantis coordinated shipments of any weapons with the Biden administration. The Commerce Department regulates the shipment abroad of many types of U.S. weapons and technology.
“It is not illegal for the governor of a state to offer a measure of foreign assistance to another country," said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council. "There are laws and regulations which govern how the export process is handled and that’s all done through Commerce. I couldn’t speak with authority today about whether the governor has checked all those boxes or not.”
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The export of military equipment would typically require a license or some other authorization from either the Commerce or State Departments, depending on the precise item, said Thomas Krueger, a lawyer at the Akin Gump law firm who specializes in international trade and previously served as the director of strategic trade and nonproliferation at the White House’s National Security Council.
“It really all depends on the specifications of the items themselves, to determine what kind of export authorization would be required,” Krueger said.
I wonder what his taxpayers think about that.
No state tax income tax in Florida. It’s great!
Florida taxpayers are already donating their own money to Israel for aid, so the taxpayer love this move by DeSantis.
The Florida-male once described by other extreme rightwingers as a 'rock star' is desperately trying to appeal to the gun nuts in the far right by showing his warmonger side. But he's long shown he's more pro-authoritarian than pro-democracy, another of the many QGOP/RICO Party tools that want to further weaken the republic.
Not just the taxpayers, I'm curious what the state of Israel thinks. Apparently they weren't aware of any of this:
Oops.
DeSantis can't even coordinate his publicity stunt handout with the recipients.
His presidential campaign is moribund so he is focusing on securing the support of the Jewish retirees and snowbirds with Florida residency for reelection.
DeSantis loves to tax and spend from the people's Treasury on grandstanding.
https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/florida-ranks-49th-for-worst-income-inequality-in-the-u-s
The vast majority of Americans support Israel
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/most-americans-in-new-poll-say-us-government-should-publicly-support-israel/ar-AA1ibpFh
Still is.
That’s good, most Americans want a strong and decisive leader, our adversaries don’t understand or respect weakness that’s why they’re all laughing at Biden and this administration.
Liberals will say that, nothing new.
The Republic is already weak, domestically and internationally.
What taxpayers?
again, Florida has no state income tax.
Do you believe that nobody pays taxes in Florida, sir?
Do you support it enough to open your own checkbook?
Yes
Exactly. Everyone knows there are no taxes in Florida. Everything pays for itself. It's magic.
I expect you to do so then. I am totally not smirking right now, I swear.
There is no state income tax,correct. DeSantis is in charge of the state. Which received no taxes.
Perhaps no Florida taxpayers paid federal taxes, there are so many extreme right Americans living there that that could be possible, the extreme ight in the US have long shown they despise the country, and do not want to support it. Many among them support the Russian Federation and and its system of totalitarianism, another reason De Santis was voted in by so many of them, they hate democracy unless their authoritarian candidate wins, and if the candiadate does not win, they'll try to overthrow the election..
I’m not comfortable with this, nor with Newsom meeting with Xi Jinping. Foreign policy should be the reserve of the Federal government, not individual states.
Ergo, there are no other taxes in Florida.
Insane in the membrane Republicans
No taxes in FL. The 43.5 cents per gallon gasoline tax, property taxes, sales taxes don’t count because…
Well gotta have something new to temporarily whine about now that the new House speaker already passed his first funding bill and Cohen got caught lying in the trail. Enjoy!
You should move there when you retire, or sooner.
Desert Tortoise
While Florida has no state income tax it has one of the higher property tax rates in the US at 1.7% of market value. Florida applies sales taxes to the sale of goods, services, labor and even rent. Texas likewise has no income tax but instead has a property tax rate of 2.5% of market value, among the highest in the US. When I travel to Alabama for work there have been occasions I have had to buy a phone card (when I was doing that) and noticed that Alabama applies taxes not applied in my home state.
By comparison California taxes property at 1% of assessed value, but because of Proposition 13 assessed value can only rise 2% per year regardless of what market value does. The effect is that overall California taxes properties at 0.7% of their market value, the lowest rate in the US. California does have an income tax but it is steeply progressive. In addition sales taxes only apply to the sale of goods and does not apply to fresh food. prescription drugs, labor or services. The overall tax burden, meaning revenues from all sources as a proportion of income is within 1% of the national average.
What you find in the US is that while each state has a different menu of sales, income and property taxes, they all take about the same percentage of your income within a range of about 3%. A friend who moved to Texas not that long ago who bought a house with the same market value as mine was bragging about not having to pay income taxes any more. But when I asked him what his property tax bill was it was greater than my combined property and state income taxes in California. What a bargain!
Well if there's one thing the rightwingers hate, it's definitely whining. ;)
Btw, what Florida taxpayers?
already live there, thank you.
Do you have evidence for that? Besides, didn't you call Biden a warmonger? He can't be both. At least not in the real world.
Anyway, Rock Star Ronnie wants to play president for a while, and appeal to AIPAC and evangelical rightists at the same time. Israel has plenty of military hardware. You know what's lacking? Food, water, and medicine for Palestinian noncombatants. I guess in the rightwing Christian ecosphere these people are not deserving of concern or charity.
A true leader knows how to balance various concerns. Our little pretend president Ronnie doesn't.
Let me guess tourists in Japan are “taxpayers” because they pay sales (consumption) tax?
international visitors to Florida? Taxpayers? They pay tax on their car rental and hotel and Disney and…
or nah?
The common usage of the term is income tax. Which Florida has none.
Sorry to didn’t know that when talked of “his taxpayers.”
"Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's arranged to send drones, weapons, and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attack."
As if Israel doesnt have enough weapons already.
Everyone knows that any sentence that starts with Florida man is about to get a window into America's mental health crisis.
Playing the semantics game again.
Floridians pay taxes. Rock Star Ron is using Florida taxes to pay for weapons for Israel. Therefore, Florida taxpayers are paying for weapons for Israel. That's not under dispute.
Where does a governor get all this extra money to internationally export weapons? Isn't he overstepping his bounds? Using Floridians' money for things they don't have anything to do with?
if so, Therefore international visitors to Walt Disney are also paying for these weapons too.
hope no pro Palestine protesters been to Disney World.
So when did the State of Florida become a country of it's own? Last I checked foreign aid in the form of weapons need to go through the US State Dept. Or does DeSantis think he's already the POTUS?
DeSantis is trying to beat Giuliani's record for "farthest fall"....
Everyone knows he's just an empty suit that does nothing but failed PR stunt after failed PR stunt...it's all performance art...
The lost war on Disney, the war on "woke" which he can't even define, the war on books...
Nikki Haley is beating the pants off him - as more people realize he's what Trump has called him - a "phony"...
Quite amazing to me that the Trump supporters here all defend him - when in addition to being a hated "RINO" and a "groomer", Trump has said; “In education, Florida ranks among the worst in the country, and on crime statistics, Florida ranked third worst in murder, third worst in rape, and third worst in aggravated assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the top 25 major crime cities in the country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better," Trump said.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/politics/trump-criticizes-desantis-record-in-florida/3000250/
Along with the vaccine, this is another thing they believe Trump is lying about...
Black, no state income tax is a hoax. They just raise other taxes to make up for it.
Give it up.
https://www.businessinsider.com/saudi-crown-prince-mbs-kept-blinken-waiting-for-hours-in-snub-wapo-2023-10
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/21/iran-president-elect-biden-meeting-495310
Yes, the ME is on fire now and Ukraine is almost gone
He surprisingly did
We left the real world back in 2010
He’s a fantastic governor, so kudos for him for trying to help the good people of Israel and to help them protect the Jewish nation.
Then Hamas should let medical aid through.
It’s the Muslim nations you should be more concerned about, why won’t they take in refugees.
DeSantis is doing just that.
Lil' Ron De Sanctimonious is lagging so badly behind Trump in the polls he is barely a blip on the radar.
This exercise seems like a desperate last move to try and bump up his ratings before his backers finally cut off the checks.
So MAGA-friends, who is right?
"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump’s criticism of Israel, after Trump called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “very smart” in a speech Wednesday. DeSantis criticized the timing of Trump’s comments in a tweet shortly after his Florida speech concluded, calling it “absurd” that Trump would choose to “attack our friend and ally, Israel” after Hamas has killed more than 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans since the attacks began Saturday."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2023/10/12/desantis-rips-trumps-absurd-criticism-of-israel-after-ex-president-calls-hezbollah-very-smart/?sh=5dfcae1e9731
Is Trump right when he called Hamas "very smart"?
Or is DeSantis right saying Trump's comments were an "attack on our friend and ally Israel" and were "absurd"?
White House, DeSantis slam Trump for calling Hezbollah "very smart"
The big picture: Trump also said at another point in the speech that he had "a bad experience with Israel as president," criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not participating in the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.
"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. We were very disappointed, but we did the job ourselves, and it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job," Trump said.
"Then Bibi tried to take credit for it. That didn't make me feel too good. But that's all right."
https://www.axios.com/2023/10/12/trump-hezbollah-smart-hamas-israel
DeSantis is as transparent as a medusa jellyfish, but this unsavory bottom-feeder is sinking in the GOP's race to the bottom; desperately fishing for American-Jewish votes won't save his washed up campaign.
It's part of running for president, Trump met with Pena Nieto and held a press conference in 2016 while running. It made him look presidential.
Really? Not what this Florida resident believes...
"Florida is “among the worst” states to raise a family, work and retire Former President Donald Trump’s campaign claims in a blistering rebuttal to the story Gov. Ron DeSantis tells about the state thriving under his leadership.
“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a campaign email Friday. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”
https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/politics/2023/04/21/donald-trump-says-ron-desantis-created-misery-and-despair-in-florida/70139811007/
If you think he is a "fantastic Governor", then why is Trump lying about DeSantis' record?
First, he busses illegal aliens to NYC, and now he’s sending weapons to Israel. Who does he think he is? The president?
Ron De Santis is a narcissist and a pathetic politician. A wannabe President.
And that's before we even delve into his murky family history - on both sides.
Desantis's top 50 financial backers have dropped him.
lol No it's not. There are obviously tax payers in Florida or else they wouldn't be able to send weapons to Israel.
Where I come from property taxes, paid by taxpayers, go to things like public works projects and funding schools, not killing people civilians on the other side of the world.
They are, especially to pull off something horrific as this.
As usual he was right.
Yup.
What horrific action from Hezbollah?
When the founders of the US cried "no taxation without representation" to the British Crown they were referring to stamp taxes on commodities like tea, tobacco or other agricultural commodities, import and export tariffs and taxes on the rent of land. There was no income tax anywhere back then as there was no reliable means to record and collect such taxes. You might want to read the writings of Adam Smith and David Ricardo to understand what "taxes" meant in the context of the 17th and 18th Centuries.
Not so much dropped him. Rather they have given all they may legally give. What has happened is that his original backers have all given the maximum allowed in any election cycle and Mr. Desantis is unable to attract any new donors.
which this article and none of the comments here were made in the context of. And it was taxpayer, not taxes.
The winger of political rock stars decided that if human trafficking didn’t do the trick, he’d expand into weapons trafficking, which the property owners of Florida, as well as consumers and gas purchasers, the majority of whom are state residents (AKA tax payers) never authorized.
I hear among the “weapons” were 1,000 pairs of shoe lifts and 200 pair of white disco boots.
I prefer him more as a governor anyway. Keep Florida Red
Exactly right. They apply sales taxes to everything, goods, services, labor, even rent. And their property taxes as a percentage of market value are high. Every state has a different menu of taxes but overall they all manage to find ways to take about the same percentage of their citizens income in taxes of some form.
You have no say, no vote on the matter.
Were I in the Department of Justice I would be tempted to see if these weapons transfers were being conducted in accordance with the laws for foreign military sales. Such sales have to be cleared by the State Department and DoD along with Congress.
It didn’t sus him much when he used state resources to traffic migrants from TX to a 3rd party state. Why would he be bothered with a little thing like the law when his political career is circling the drain?
I have family there, they can vote, I can still wish, but thanks for your concern
Well, so do I, but you have no vote.
YES/NO?
US Air strikes on Iranian proxies in Syria.
99% more corruption in the White House. And that’s just Joe, not even the family.
That's not the first time Iranian proxies have been shot at in Syria. Heck, if you think that's bad, the last administration assassinated an Iranian general. Let's not be hyperbolic now.
https://www.reuters.com/article/iraq-security-usa-idINKBN1YY03A
OK, so you disagree with your "fantastic Governor" who said these comments were "absurd" and an "attack on our ally"....
Still no answer to this one;
"Florida is “among the worst” states to raise a family, work and retire Former President Donald Trump’s campaign claims in a blistering rebuttal to the story Gov. Ron DeSantis tells about the state thriving under his leadership.
“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a campaign email Friday. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”
https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/politics/2023/04/21/donald-trump-says-ron-desantis-created-misery-and-despair-in-florida/70139811007/
If you think he is a "fantastic Governor", then why is Trump lying about DeSantis' record?
The laws regarding sending immigrants to other states are not very clear. The laws governing foreign military sales are extremely rigid and well defined. Big difference. Violating those rules is go to jail time.
Don’t look for consistency in the arguments of the far right, they’ll say anything to get what they want. Their goals, however, are what you should be looking for, because those usually are consistent, and they will do anything to achieve them.
For example, when Obama nominated Garland for the USSC, the GOP said no Supreme Court Justice should be nominated or voted on during an election year. Then they confirmed Amy Coney Barrett in an election year days before the election.
They don’t care about consistency or rules. They wanted to ban abortion, and every action they took was consistent with that goal.
They want uppity minorities to know their place, women o get back in the kitchen, and LGBTQ people back in the closet. They will do and say anything to achieve this.
Ah the old “answer a question with a question that you then answer for me” deflection.
LoL no, my answer was a bit more substantive than that. Nice try.
Trump assassinated the leader of the Iranian military. He also bombed Iranian proxies in Syria. Why is this any different? It's not.
Florida holds the largest portion of foreign real estate clients in the country at 22 percent. Foreigners in Florida own tens of thousands of properties. It is not the business of Florida to support any country with its taxes.