Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Palestinians DeSantis
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Creston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
world

DeSantis says U.S. shouldn't take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza because they're 'all antisemitic'

3 Comments
By STEPHEN GROVES
WASHINGTON

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said the United States should not take in any Palestinian refugees if they flee the Gaza Strip because they “are all antisemitic" and he dismissed international entreaties for Israel to provide clean running water and utilities to the 2.3 million civilians in the territory.

DeSantis' comments were a striking departure from the public stand taken by U.S. officials, including some of his fellow Republicans, who draw distinctions between the aims of the Palestinian people and those of Hamas. The militant group has ruled has Gaza since 2007 and launched an attack against Israel last weekend.

DeSantis' endorsement of such tactics comes as he has advocated hard-line policies as a White House candidate. He suggested that not providing water or other services would persuade Hamas to release the hostages it has taken during its incursion.

“You have Israelis being held hostage, as well as Americans being held hostage, but I don’t think they are under an obligation to be providing water and these utilities while those hostages are being held. Hamas should return those hostages before any discussions are had,” DeSantis told CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

The United Nations, aid groups and Israeli human rights groups have beseeched Israel to allow water and emergency deliveries of fuel to flow into the Gaza Strip. Medics in the region are warning that thousands could die as hospitals run low on fuel and other basic supplies, and desperate Palestinians are trying to escape northern Gaza before a potentisal Israeli ground campaign.

The latest Israel-Hamas war has already claimed more than 3,600 lives.

DeSantis' comments underscored how the Florida governor is embracing hard-right rhetoric as he tries to gain ground on former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

DeSantis first suggested the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday and argued that they “are all antisemitic."

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a GOP candidate, said on CNN's “State of the Union” that “there are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists. And that’s what we have to do.”

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, also drew distinctions between the Palestinian people and Hamas. "Our enemy is Hamas. It’s not the Palestinian people. It’s not the innocent civilians," he said on CNN.

DeSantis defended his remarks during the TV interview, suggesting that Hamas' rule of Gaza — opposed by many Palestinians — meant none should be accepted as refugees into the U.S.

“The U.S. should not be absorbing any of those. I think the culture — so they elected Hamas, let’s just be clear about that. Not everyone’s a member of Hamas, most probably aren’t. But they did elect Hamas,” he said of people in Gaza.

He described what he said is “a toxic culture” in Gaza. "I think if we were to import large numbers of those to the United States, I think it would increase antisemitism in this country, and I think it would increase anti-Americanism in this country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been eager to show he's been focused on the conflict since the Israel-Hamas war started. Last week, he signed an executive order for the Florida Division of Emergency Management to charter flights for Florida residents stranded in Israel during the war, as well as deliver supplies to Israel.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Heartless.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What an idiot! He is like a Trump in waiting!

Semitic (definition)

1) relating to or denoting a family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic and certain ancient languages such as Phoenician and Akkadian, constituting the main subgroup of the Afro-Asiatic family.

2) relating to the peoples who speak Semitic languages, especially Hebrew and Arabic.

Palestinians are also semitic. Hating Palestinians (any religious denomination), Muslims, or Arabs is anti-semitic!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The U.S. should not be absorbing any of those. I think the culture — so they elected Hamas, let’s just be clear about that. Not everyone’s a member of Hamas, most probably aren’t. But they did elect Hamas,” he said of people in Gaza.

By that logic of DeSantis those that voted for the toxic culture of MAGA and the GOP in elections should also be held collectively responsible. And barred from further participation in the political process.

And as has been pointed out, Palestinians are Semites too and hate crimes are already being committed against them too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump said something about Muslims and introduced a travel ban.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Seems like he is making a speech about a non problem. I am not aware of any proposal to absorb refugees from Gaza in the US, and the Gazans themselves worry most about being displaced from Gaza and never being allowed to return. Ron Desantis, one of that rare species with vocal cords in his rectum.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog