Florida governor threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Monday threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals and killed tens of thousands across the state.
Local municipalities, such as Orange County and the city of Gainesville, potentially face millions of dollars in cumulative fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Republican governor said.
“We are not going to let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate," DeSantis said at a news conference outside Gainesville. “You don’t just cast aside people who have been serving faithfully over this issue, over what is basically a personal choice on their individual health."
Florida has been a national epicenter for the virus's spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths in Florida accounting for more than 20% of the virus-related deaths across the country last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
At the news conference, DeSantis called on several local government workers from central Florida to explain why they didn't want to get a vaccine at the risk of losing their jobs. Several offered false conspiracy theories about the vaccines, which medical experts have said are safe and highly effective.
Many of the municipalities requiring employees to get vaccinated offer exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Gainesville spokesperson Shelby Taylor said the city stood by its decision.
“It is our belief that as an employer we retain the right to require vaccination as a condition of employment," Taylor said in an email.
At a news conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, a Democrat, said that he believed many of the decisions the Republican governor makes are politically motivated and that the county “would deal" with DeSantis' threat, either through the courts or another manner.
“It could be a lot of money, yes, not question about it," Demings said. “At the end of the day, it is our goal to protect the people in our greater community, to keep them safe, which is a fundamental role of government."
DeSantis is running for reelection next year and is widely seen as a potential candidate to be the GOP's presidential nominee in 2024.
Earlier this year, DeSantis signed legislation prohibiting proof of vaccination in order to get services from businesses or governments. He also issued an order preventing local governments from imposing restrictions meant to stop the spread of the virus.
DeSantis' remarks on Monday were his latest throwing down the gauntlet at local authorities' efforts to implement COVID-19 measures. The state Department of Education has docked the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties for defying the governor by implementing mask mandates. A total of 13 school boards currently are ignoring the mask mandate ban.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
66 Comments
Burning Bush
A hospital in New York had to cancel operations because of mass resignations of nurses who refused to comply with vaccine mandates.
De Santis is actually helping workers because the mandates force them to quit.
GdTokyo
Good luck with that, Gov. huff n puff.
Laguna
Does that include the MMR vaccine?
Burning Bush
The Dems are so far off base it’s up to Republicans to protect worker’s rights.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Imagine you're the governor of a state where 1,200 residents are dying everyday, and you decide to pull a stunt like this. DeSantis is genius.
dagon
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Monday threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals and killed tens of thousands across the state.
Will he also fine Disney for making DisneyWorld employees get drug tests? No, that would be too logically consistent for a Trumpist.
ulysses
If you are putting others’ lives in danger, I don’t think you have any faith and do anything faithfully.
ulysses
Dobreyo utro
I am sure the mother’s are thankful that they are not putting their and their children’s lives in danger by allowing potential disease carriers to handle their procedures.
GdTokyo
It’s a fair question to ask: “Why would anybody be so stupid or delusional to refuse a proven safe and effective vaccine against a highly contagious and lethal virus? “
It’s also fair to ask “Don we really want someone this stupid or delusional working for us?”
United Airlines has a nice work around for this. Especially for the sham “religious exemption” (which no mainstream faith has embraced).
Employees who refuse to get vaccinated are put on indefinite unpaid leave. So they aren’t fired, They just sit at home without pay.
So good luck Gov helmet hair. You’re playing a poor hand badly.
Politik Kills
@Burning Bush
what utter rubbish, idiotic lack of logical argument.
This Governor Ron Death Sentence will have the deaths of so many people on his hands , and he’ll probably skate because republicans are expert at evading responsibility.
Burning Bush
A nurse, (or any other person for that matter) who is healthy, unvaccinated and uninfected is not dangerous to you or anybody else.
By assuming people are infected when they're not you're being prejudiced and essentially engaging in profiling.
ulysses
Dobreyo
If the nurse is unvaccinated then he/she has a higher chance of carrying a disease.
So you mean isolation wards in hospitals , where people with infectious diseases are kept to prevent them infecting others, are promoting prejudice and discrimination???
kurumazaka
aka, Vaccinated folks who who don’t want to risk associating with those who refuse are free to quit…
why is it only the workplace rights of those who refuse, who coincidentally tend to vote a certain way, that matter?
im not comfortable with Vax mandates tbh, but his logic on this is crap
Bob Fosse
Ooh, a slippery slope. Republicans love those. By this same argument you couldn’t fire someone for taking crack or refusing to wear clothes.
Burning Bush
You can require a worker to wear clothes while on duty.
However, when the worker is off duty they are free undress in their home.
Since a vaccine can't be removed from the body, you're forcing the worker to adhere to company policy 24/7 for the rest of their lives.
Sorry, but employer authority has a limit, they don't have control and ownership of the worker's body.
Bob Fosse
Doesn’t matter either way. Desantis is just blowing hot air as usual. This will be as successful as his attempt to sue Facebook and Twitter. All bark and no bite.
nishikat
But they can fire who they wish. It just means Trump people will have to find new jobs and will have to work together which I'm sure will be a real winner with productivity considering their superior intellect.
PTownsend
Of course quitting is each individual nurse's prerogative ,but if those nurses have such little regard for what those in medical science, i.e. the experts who claim the vaccines are generally safe and effective, the experts who probably know much more than those nurses do
The nurses who quit probably did not their information from medical journals instead get it from anonymous social media posters who might have got their information from a foreign bot posting on Reddit or 8kun, then the medical profession is probably better off without those nurses.
I wonder how many of the nurses who quit were influenced by some religious leader or far right politician like DeSantis, or MTG orhad been personally harassed by a religious wack or someone trying to increase tensions in US society by fanning flames. Flamers and trolls are pond scum.
The Avenger
https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
Mr. Noidall
This kind of language reminds me of the stigma and frenzy associated with the aids epidemic in the 80s. You’d think people would’ve learned by now.
2020hindsights
Burning Bush
Yes they are. They are not protected from getting infected and passing it onto their patients. Their job is helping to get people well, and by being unvaccinated they are 5 times more likely to get infected with covid and hence are a danger to their patients.
Yes. Exactly. Profiling. Unvaccinated medical staff are 5 times more likely to get infected with covid than vaccinated staff and hence a danger to their patients.
Mr. Noidall
Are you acknowledging the hypocrisy?
bass4funk
And yet, he’s more popular than ever. Floridians know exactly what the left are trying to do. Again, it’s all just not working
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/454618-ron-desantis-covid-19-death-reporting-questions-are-partisan-distraction/
Bob Fosse
And what is Desantis doing that is working? Be precise, some concrete examples, not just writing another law that gets tossed by a judge the next day.
Blacklabel
this website (and the liberal media overall) simply has an unhealthy obsession with Florida.
But for obvious partisan, political reasons.
Mr Kipling
Results just released in the UK. From Jan 2nd to July 2nd.
Fully vaccinated covid-19 deaths 640 (1.2%)
Un-vaccinated covid-19 deaths 38,964
Of those 640 13% were immunocompromised.
The Governor is clearly not interested in the health and welfare of the people in his state.
Bob Fosse
You read too much into it as usual.
People love a circus. Florida is the gift that keeps giving.
Happy Day
Kipling, what is the August-September breakthrough rate? How about hospitalizations? I recall a month or two ago, they were already quite high, according to a senior health official.
UK also banned vaccines for 12-15 year olds.
Don't think they're as enthusiastic about them anymore.
theFu
More people have died in Florida from COVID in the last few weeks than all the Americans military who died the last 20 yrs in Afghanistan.
Ron DeSantis in the last few weeks is more deadly than the Taliban over 20 yrs?
StevieJ
He's really trying to set himself up for the Trump vote next election cycle.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
You'd think that a person claiming DeSantis is more popular than ever would provide a link to substantiate their claim, and not a completely unrelated news story.
Fun fact: DeDantis isn't that popular.
forbes.com/sites/tommybeer/2021/09/02/gov-desantis-net-approval-rating-drops-14-points-amid-covid-spike-poll-finds/amp/
nishikat
Trump people are a bit short on getting the Science. An HIV+ coworker is not going to give it to me by breathing on me.
mmwkdw
Regardless towards Politics - forcing an individual to do something that is against their belief/religion/personal feeling - should not be something that we should witness within todays Democratic Society.
As soon as you start deviating from that, then where do we end up ?
Mr. Noidall
Never said they would. Draw your own silly conclusions.
ulysses
A whole lot of words which don’t mean anything and can amount to deliberate spread of disinformation.
I hope the moderators take notice before my post gets deleted!!
The Avenger
1 out of every 500 Americans has died from Covid.
And the Cons have opposed EVERY measure proposed to help mitigate the spread of Covid
Remember that in 2022
bass4funk
Yeah, we heard that from the very beginning and Bloomberg poured a fortune in that State, it should have been a breeze and nothing happened. Again, the left media can spin that crap. No one is taking them seriously at all.
https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/20/ron-desantis-leads-2024-straw-poll-donald-trump-2024/
ulysses
Not at all dear sir, he is more unpopular than ever.
Florida is in shambles, teachers are dying, schools are closing, hospitals are running out of ICU beds.
All because desantis wants to be the next President.
A sorry state of affairs, wouldn’t you agree!!!
ulysses
Sir, I understand your frustration, but there is no need to use bad language. The moderators are very strict about that, people have been suspended for less.
Pukey2
Let the Republicans put themselves at risk. They're only thinning out their own base. How stupid can you get?
bass4funk
To the liberals in that State, he is. No to everyone else, especially the Cuban and Haitian communities.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/14/desantis-poll-2024-president-499670
This way California was and New York and they bounced back as well.
He never said that.
Blacklabel
how many of those during the Biden administration when he already had a vaccine that he inherited from Trump?
None of you find it odd that nearly as many people have died under Biden, with a vaccine and with a 50%: vaccinated population, than died under Trump with nothing?
ulysses
Sir, I am not a liberal and not in his state but I know he is extremely unpopular.
I am glad you pointed these states out, as you know they had Democrat governors. desantis on the other hand isn't even quarter of a man the Democrat governors are!
He did sir, my republican friend in Florida, a very trustworthy friend I might say, told me!
Concerned Citizen
Well done. Freedom for employees who are not even sick to make their own medical decisions is a basic human right.
Kniknaknokkaer
Not true. The AZ vaccine is not being administered to them but they are looking at giving one shot of the Pfizer.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
LoL what does Bloomberg have to do with DeSantis' popularity.
Let's look right at your link you posted:
So, you're telling me that DeSantis is more popular than ever based upon a poll conducted at the Western Conservative Summit? I have no doubt that he's popular amongst conservatives, but he clearly isn't popular with the general public.
Also, the poll was conducted back in June; months ago, months before Covid 19 cases spiked in Florida.
2020hindsights
Concerned Citizen
Vaccines aren't for sick people. In fact, one you get sick, a vaccine is no use to you as many have found out. They are for protection against the virus and to help reduce transmission.
People can make their own medical decisions and employers have the right to keep their workforce safe from the unvaccinated.
bass4funk
Sir, I am not a liberal
Never implied that you were.
In Democrat States. Where people live that are moving to the States the Dems just can’t get.
On the contrary
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/its-nonsense-gov-desantis-dismisses-talk-of-presidential-run-in-2024
bass4funk
Nothing, He tried to take the state import over 100 billion into it and lost and not just lost he lost embarrassingly.
In other words you’re trying to tell me I have to believe all the liberal polls, come on now
Not just with them, but also with the Cuban and Haitian immigrant population as well, they understand what it’s like to live under a dictatorship and I don’t want any part of that, that’s why Florida is a Mecca for them. And Bloomberg was capitalizing on that huge voting block and he failed.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
No, not at all. I'm asking what you base the idea that "DeSantis is more popular than ever on." Clearly he's popular with conservatives, but that's about it. His approval rating actually tanked more with independents than with Democrats. Let that sink in for a moment.
If all of that is true, why are his approval ratings under water? He's not popular, and that is my point.
Burning Bush
They also have the right to keep their workforce safe from thieves.
However, Onus Probandi (the burden of proof falls on the accuser).
You can't assume someone might be a thief and thus fire them, you have to prove it first.
If you think someone is infectious, prove it.
You can't just assume they are.
Uninfected people pose no threat.
Helix
None of you find it odd that nearly as many people have died under Biden, with a vaccine and with a 50%: vaccinated population, than died under Trump with nothing?
Their heads are buried in the sand. Belief in “the vaccines” is bordering on religeous.
ulysses
I cannot thank you enough sir.
it's difficult to understand the word jumble, but I think it is the other way round. People are fleeing Texas, the ones who head to Florida for the winter are now scared of going there.......
Come on sir, let's not mix fox and facts!!!
GdTokyo
Ah yes “ROFL!” The last stand of the ignorant and the incorrect.
Yes, Boolmberg spent a lot of money. No, sadly it didn’t make a difference.
was it $100 billion? Um, no....
Busby
Go Ron!
Show all these local cities that "big government" knows how to run things...
That the big government hand will come down and slap you when you get out of line...
That you could care less that the virus is ravaging Florida while you're levying fines on businesses trying to protect their employees and customers, and school boards trying to protect their students...
Keep it up and you'll soon be less popular in Florida than Fidel Castro...
proxy
@takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com That number of 1,200 was false, and debunked.
nishikat
They have a right to fire anyone for any reason, including not getting vaxxed.
2020hindsights
Helix
Well, under DeSantis, Kemp and the anti-vaxx right to be exact.
Not religious but data based. Unvaccinated are over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and over 10 times more likely to die. That's a massive difference. Choosing not to be vaccinated is severely against your own interests.
FtGuy2017
I applaud it, need courage nowadays to stand up against those "risk zero health Ayatollahs" who want to protect you and your family against your will, they have only one rule in their mouth which sounds like "comply or be decimated and crushed into dust", so inviting and caring...
Happy Day
If you are young or healthy, why would you roll the dice?
Survival rate for COVID is 99%. For young and healthy it is 99.9%
Therapeutics, when used at the right time, will significantly reduce chances of serious illness, even for the vulnerable.
Teen boys are 6X more likely to develop respiratory problems from the vaccine than they are to end up in the hospital from COVID, according to the University of California. There have been an average of 70 vaccine deaths per day in the U.S. since July, according to VAERS.
If you still want the protection from the jab, check for antibodies first. All agree, natural immunity is superior to genetically engineered immunity.
lincolnman
Amazing....the civil war in the Repub Party now includes how to respond to COVID...
On one hand you have Repub Govs like Hogan, DeWine, and Hutchinson telling their residents to get vaccinated, stop listening to the nutty conspiracy theories, and to wear a mask to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors....
Then on the Dark Side you have DeSantis, Abbott, and Noem who do nothing but engage in MAGA theater - crying, whining, and issuing fines to local businesses and school districts that are trying to keep themselves, their customers, and their students safe...all the while the virus ravages their states, maxing out their ICUs and morgues...
Voters will remember their incompetence and failure of leadership in 2022 and 2024...
bass4funk
The left media are full of that.
Quite the opposite…
https://www.wardnorthamerican.com/blog/21-reasons-why-everyone-is-moving-to-texas-in-2021/
https://abc-7.com/news/2021/06/16/relocations-to-florida-show-no-sign-of-slowing-down/amp/#:~:text=Between%20January%202020%20and%20April%202021%2C%20at%20least,Department%20of%20Highway%20Safety%20and%20Motor%20Vehicles%20%28FLHSMV%29.
And so the liberal media continues to try and spin….
stormcrow
Never trust a person who puts his own political self interests ahead of the public’s health, especially children.
zichi
bass4funk
Figures are never your forte. Bloomberg wealth is not even $100 billion ($59 billion). Bloomberg never ran for governor but don't let facts get in the way.
Biden only lost to Trump by 372,000. -3%.
2020hindsights
Happy Day
Exactly. All except teen boys aged 12 - 15, the risk of covid is still higher than the vaccine. So not getting the vaccine is rolling the dice.
Therapeutics do nothing to lower transmission. They also don't reduce hospitalization. So a plan B, but plan A needs to be the vaccine.
nishikat
That means when Texas fills up with more tech professionals it will turn blue. Also, why is Texas so hung up on abortions?