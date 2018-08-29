Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Despair for Australian farmers as drought kills livestock

0 Comments
By Jill Gralow
TAMWORTH, Australia

In better times, the dam on farmer Kevin Tongue's property is three meters deep with water. It's now been empty for three months.

The worst drought in living memory is sweeping through Australia's east, the country's main food bowl, decimating wheat and barley crops and leaving grazing land parched.

Tongue, his wife and two sons hand-feed their 300 breeding cows and 1,300 sheep with grain and fodder bought and transported from other parts of the country as drought-hit local supplies run out.

"It's been a huge financial effect on everyone. Not just buying hay and things like that, but you know, we've got no winter crop and that's probably a third of our income that we won't have," Tongue told Reuters on his farm near the town of Tamworth about 300 kilometers inland from Sydney in the eastern state of New South Wales (NSW).

Forecasters have dramatically cut anticipated wheat yields for the country's most important crop three months before the harvest.

Glencore Agriculture has forecast a wheat crop in NSW of just 2.4 million tons, less than a third of the average annual yield of 7.4 million tons.

Tongue said the despair in the farming community was palpable.

"When you have some strange woman come up crying on your shoulder, saying, 'I can't find hay, I can't find grain, what am I going to do?' I'm just not in a position to say I can help you but, yeah, it is very hard."

The east coast has received some recent sporadic rain, though it has not been enough to save crops. A sustained break of the "big dry" is required to enable grazing to resume.

NSW is the country's most-populous state and produces a quarter of Australia's agriculture by value. The state government has officially declared a drought.

On 'Te-Angie', north-east of Tamworth, Richard Ogilvie said he had lost in excess of A$40,000 ($29,264) in income on his Hereford cattle station as grazing pastures turned to dust and feed costs soared.

This will lead to a loss of about A$200,000 ($146,320) longer term due to the reduction in breeding cattle, he said.

Many farmers, including Ogilvie, have been forced to shoot starving cattle, which he said was putting a big strain on the family.

"The ongoing thing is not to dwell and get down too much with the ongoing days of dragging cattle out of dams and shooting the ones that can't get up," he said.

Australia's federal government and the NSW state government have pledged several billions dollars in aid for drought-afflicted farmers.

Australia recorded its fifth-driest July on record last month. For NSW, the January-to-July period was the driest since 1965 and marked seven consecutive months of below-average rainfall for the state.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic