FILE PHOTO: In custody in the Hague, on ballot at home: Duterte's grip on Philippines endures
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the arrested former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chant his name during a solidarity rally on his birthday, in Davao City, Philippines, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo Image: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez
Detained in The Hague, Philippines' Duterte wins hometown mayoral election

By Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores
MANILA

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was almost certain to be elected mayor of his home city by a landslide on Monday, unimpeded by his detention at the International Criminal Court on charges of murder as a crime against humanity.

With 80% of votes counted in an unofficial tally, Duterte, who was brought to The Hague in March over his bloody "war on drugs" that killed thousands of people, was winning the Davao mayoral contest with eight times more votes than his nearest rival.

The victory during nationwide midterm elections is testament to the 80-year-old's enduring influence in the southern city, owing to his reputation as a crime-buster that earned him the nicknames "Duterte Harry" and "the Punisher".

Duterte's old Facebook account was flooded with congratulatory messages from supporters, with some calling for his return to serve his people.

"Congratulations, Tatay (father) D! Let's bring him home," read one of the comments.

Duterte could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial at the ICC.

His surprise arrest by Philippine police at the request of the ICC caused outrage among his army of supporters, who called it a kidnapping at the behest of a foreign court.

He has defended the anti-drugs crackdown and his legal team says his arrest was unlawful. The ICC maintains it has jurisdiction to prosecute alleged crimes committed before Duterte withdrew the Philippines from its founding treaty in 2019.

Despite the ICC's case also including alleged killings of criminal suspects by a "death squad" in Davao while Duterte was mayor - which he has denied - analysts have said his arrest has only hardened support for him and his family, in Davao and beyond.

The former president's two sons were also set to win posts on Monday, one reelected congressman and the other winning the contest for Davao vice mayor and likely to serve in his father's absence.

The family's political resilience and dominance in Davao could prove pivotal as Duterte's popular daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, faces an impeachment trial that could see her banned from politics for life if convicted, killing off any hopes of a presidential run.

Asked earlier on Monday about her father's likely victory, she said plans would be made for him to be sworn in as mayor.

"The ICC lawyer said once we get proclamation papers, we will discuss how he can take oath," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

