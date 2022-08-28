Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Diana Auction
The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen during a preview of an auction at Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, England, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana, Princess of Wales from 1985 until 1988 and goes on auction for the first time, on the year that marks the 25th anniversary of her death, on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
world

Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

LONDON

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Eascort RS Turob before the sale closed. The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just under 25,000 miles on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for 52,000 pounds ($61,100).

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

