Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

DiCaprio, Katy Perry urge Biden to refuse Brazil environment deal

0 Comments
By Jake Spring
BRASILIA

Dozens of U.S. and Brazilian celebrities, including film actor Leonardo DiCaprio, pop star Katy Perry and musician Gilberto Gil, released a letter on Tuesday urging U.S. President Joe Biden not to agree to any environmental deals with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

The United States has been holding talks with Brazil since February on a potential collaboration to stop surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest, although Brazil's environment minister told Reuters no deal would be ready for this week's U.S. Earth Day summit organized by Biden.

Amazon deforestation has skyrocketed under right-wing Bolsonaro, who has weakened environmental protections and called for development of the rainforest.

Indigenous and environmental groups say that any deal with the Bolsonaro government risks legitimizing a Brazilian administration that is encouraging environmental destruction and human rights violations.

"We urge your Administration to hear their call and not commit to any agreements with Brazil at this time," the celebrities said on Tuesday in an open letter addressed to Biden.

Bolsonaro's office and a representative of the Biden administration did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The signatories also include actors Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo, Rosario Dawson, Uzo Aduba, Sigourney Weaver, Jane Fonda, Alec Baldwin and Orlando Bloom as well as musicians Caetano Veloso and Philip Glass.

"We join a growing coalition... in urging your administration to reject any deal with Brazil until deforestation is reduced, human rights are respected, and meaningful participation by civil society is met," the letter said.

It urged Biden to hold dialogues with Brazilian state and local governments, indigenous and civil society about possible solutions for the Amazon before making commitments or bankrolling new initiatives.

Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon surged to a 12-year high in 2020, with an area 14 times the size of New York City being destroyed, government data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog