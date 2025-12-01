 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netflix White Horse Theft
FILE - Director Carl Rinsch poses for photographers during a news conference to promote his 3-D film "47 RONIN" in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
world

Director convicted of scamming $11 mil from Netflix and going on lavish spending spree

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A Hollywood director was convicted Thursday on charges that he scammed Netflix out of $11 million for a show that never materialized, while he instead used the cash for lavish purchases that included several Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari and about $1 million in mattresses and luxury bedding.

Carl Erik Rinsch, best known for directing the film “47 Ronin," was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering and other charges, according to court records and a spokesperson for federal prosecutors in New York.

In a statement, Rinsch's attorney, Benjamin Zeman, said he thought the verdict was wrong and "could set a dangerous precedent for artists who become embroiled in contractual and creative disputes with their benefactors, in this case one of the largest media companies in the world, finding themselves indicted by the federal government for fraud.”

Prosecutors said Netflix had initially paid Rinsch about $44 million for an unfinished sci-fi show called “White Horse,” and then sent over an another $11 million after he said he needed additional funding to wrap up the production.

But instead of putting the money toward the show, Rinsch steered the cash to a personal account where he made a series of failed investments, losing around half of the $11 million in a couple months, according to prosecutors.

He then put the remaining funds into the cryptocurrency market, netting some profit, though Rinsch then deposited the money into his own bank account.

Then came the lavish purchases, prosecutors said, with Rinsch buying five Rolls-Royces and one Ferrari, along with $652,000 on watches and clothes. He also bought two mattresses for about $638,000 and spent another $295,000 on luxury bedding and linens. In addition, he used some of the money to pay off about $1.8 million in credit card bills, prosecutors said.

Rinsch never finished the show. His sentencing date is set for April.

Netflix declined to comment.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog