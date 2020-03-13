Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland is the second-most visited theme park in the world

By HECTOR MATA

Disneyland in California will close its doors beginning Saturday due to new coronavirus, the resort said, joining a slew of concerts, festivals and other entertainment events scrapped across the U.S.

The giant Disney attraction in Anaheim is the world's second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day.

It will remain shut at least until the end of March.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure," a statement said on Thursday.

California officials late Wednesday had called for large gatherings to be canceled across the state to slow the spread of the pandemic.

No cases of the virus had been reported at Disneyland.

Disney will monitor the situation, and on-site hotels will remain open until Monday to give guests time to leave.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Disney had "made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks."

"Expect more announcements like this shortly," he added.

© 2020 AFP