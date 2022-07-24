Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Biden COVID
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Biden's condition continues to improve since testing positive for the coronavirus, and he likely contracted a highly contagious variant that has been spreading rapidly through the United States, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday, July 23. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
world

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

0 Comments
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all," the doctor wrote.

O'Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden's treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then. Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo