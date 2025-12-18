 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The five-day stoppage by resident doctors -- those below consultant level -- comes as negotiations reached a deadlock over the medics' demand for a 26 percent pay rise Image: AFP
world

Doctors in England go on strike for 14th time

1 Comment
LONDON

Doctors in England walked out for the 14th time in less than three years Wednesday in a dispute with the government over pay and jobs.

The five-day stoppage by resident doctors -- those below consultant level -- comes as negotiations reached a deadlock over the medics' demand for a 26 percent pay rise to compensate for what they say is a real-time loss of earnings due to inflation.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has branded the industrial action "irresponsible" at a time when the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) is struggling to handle a "super flu" outbreak.

The pay demand comes on top of a 28.9 percent increase already secured over three years after previous strikes.

Laura Harmer, who was picketing outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, told AFP "the government is definitely trying to demonize junior doctors".

"They're calling us things like 'moaning minnies', 'juvenile delinquents'. I think they really want to push the blame onto us, when in reality we're working in these conditions that aren't acceptable for the pay that we're getting."

Doctor Shivam Sharma, 25, said the National Health Service needed more doctors.

"We know that we're about 40,000 doctors short compared to the EU average. And that means doctors are having to do the job of multiple doctors," he said outside St Thomas' Hospital.

But health minister Wes Streeting said that in the current economic government it was impossible to meet the demands of the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents the doctors.

"There are such a wide range of pressures on the public purse at the moment, on everything from the defense of the nation to crumbling public infrastructure," he said.

"That is the context in which I've asked resident doctors ... to understand that as a government we're going as hard and as fast as we can to improve pay, terms and conditions and quality of services."

Streeting has already agreed to the doctors' union's demand that UK-trained medics get priority for training posts over candidates from overseas.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Great time, just before Christmas. Their wickedness knows no bounds and defies belief.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo