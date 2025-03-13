 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pit bull file picture: A year-old dog named Oreo shot its owner in Memphis Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Dog shoots man in bed in Tennessee

0 Comments
MEMPHIS,Tenn

An American dog owner was shot by his pet after it jumped on his bed and set off a loaded gun, police said Wednesday.

The man, from Memphis, Tennessee, was asleep beside his female partner when he was shot early Monday morning, escaping with a graze to his left thigh that was treated in hospital.

The dog -- a year-old pit bull named Oreo -- "got his paw stuck in the trigger guard and ended up hitting the trigger," a police incident report said.

It did not specify the type of weapon fired, and recorded the incident as "accidental injury."

While gun violence is prolific in the United States, cases of animals shooting humans are rare.

Two years ago, a German shepherd dog shot and killed a 30-year-old man in Kansas after it stepped on a hunting rifle.

In 2018, a 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot in the leg by his pit bull-Labrador mix.

Local news station Fox 13 Memphis cited the Tennessee victim's girlfriend, who was not named, as saying she was sleeping when the gun went off.

"The dog is a playful dog, and he likes to jump around and stuff like that, and it just went off," she reportedly said.

Her lesson from the incident: "Keep the safety on or use a trigger lock."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Another Onion headline so it must be true!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It did not specify the type of weapon fired, and recorded the incident as "accidental injury."

I think this is more an injury caused by extreme incompetance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel