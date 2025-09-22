 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Dominican Republic says it seized cocaine that was on speed boat destroyed by U.S. Navy

1 Comment
By MANUEL RUEDA
BOGOTA, Colombia

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday they have confiscated some of the cocaine transported by a speedboat that was destroyed recently by the U.S. Navy, as the Trump administration carries out a controversial anti-narcotics mission in the southern Caribbean.

In a press conference, the Dominican Republic’s National Directorate for Drug Control said it recovered 377 packages of cocaine from the boat which was allegedly carrying 1,000 kilos of the drug.

Officials said the boat was destroyed about 80 nautical miles south of Isla Beata, a small island that belongs to the Dominican Republic. They said the Dominican’s Republic Navy worked in conjunction with U.S. authorities to locate the speedboat which was allegedly trying to dock in the Dominican Republic and use the nation as a “bridge” to transport cocaine to the United States.

“This is the first time in history that the United States and the Dominican Republic carry out a joint operation against narco terrorism in the Caribbean,” the directorate said in a statement.

In August, the U.S. sent eight warships and a submarine to the southern Caribbean, in what the Trump administration has said was a mission to fight drug trafficking.

The White House says the flotilla has destroyed three speedboats carrying drugs so far in separate strikes that have killed more than a dozen people aboard the vessels.

Human rights groups have said the strikes on the boats amount to extra judicial killings, and on Friday two Democratic senators introduced a resolution in Congress that seeks to block the administration from carrying out further strikes.

The Trump administration says at least two of the boats that have been sunk left from Venezuela, whose president is often described by White House officials as a drug trafficker and leader of a gang known as the Cartel of the Suns.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denies the charges and has described the U.S naval build up in the Caribbean as an attack on his country.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Maybe the DR can conduct the investigation Jupiter failed to.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog