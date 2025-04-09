 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Night club's roof collapses in Santo Domingo
People react at the site where the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Erika Santelices Image: Reuters/Erika Santelices
world

Dominican Republican nightclub roof collapse kills at least 44, including governor and ex-MLB pitcher Dotel

0 Comments
By Paul Mathiasen
SANTO DOMINGO

A catastrophic roof collapse at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital left at least 44 people dead, including a provincial governor and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, authorities said on Tuesday.

Some 146 people were injured and emergency crews were still working to pull survivors from the rubble as families of the victims gathered at the site searching for their loved ones.

Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Dominican Republic's emergency operations center, said early Tuesday that efforts to rescue those trapped under the debris were continuing, though the exact number of people inside the club at the time of the collapse remained unclear.

The disaster struck during a concert attended by politicians, athletes and other prominent figures.

Among the victims was Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northern Monte Cristi province, President Luis Abinader said. Cruz was the sister of former baseball player Nelson Cruz, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star.

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel also died en route to a local hospital after being pulled from the debris, a spokesman for the nation's sports ministry said.

Dotel, 51, debuted for the New York Mets in 1999 and played until 2013 for more than a dozen teams including the Houston Astros, Oakland A's, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

"Thinking about our people in the Dominican Republic," Carlos Mendoza, manager of the Mets, said in a press conference. "We have a lot of the Dominican community in the baseball world."

Nearly 150 people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the government.

The cause of the roof collapse remained under investigation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo