Trump faces revised U.S. indictment in election subversion case

Donald Trump was hit by a new federal indictment on Tuesday in his bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat, with prosecutors narrowing their approach after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that former presidents have broad immunity form criminal prosecution.
U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a new indictment in the Washington case.
The revised indictment lays out the same four charges it brought against the Republican former president last year focusing on Trump's role as a political candidate seeking reelection, rather than as the president at the time.
The Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that Trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as president.
Attorneys for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The revised indictment no longer includes allegations that Trump sought to pressure the U.S. Justice Department in his bid to overturn his election defeat, an apparent effort to keep the prosecution alive after the high court found that Trump could not be prosecuted for that conduct.
This indictment, like the initial one, accuses Trump of a multi-part conspiracy to block the certification of his election defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump is again seeking election as the Republican candidate, this time in a race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The election takes place on Nov. 5 this year.
The case was presented to a new grand jury, one that had not heard evidence from the original case, said a Justice Department spokesman.
The new version of the indictment hinges on key testimony and evidence from witnesses largely outside the federal government, such as former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, whom the indictment says was pressured by Trump and a co-conspirator to call a special session to hold a hearing based on bogus assertions of voter fraud.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
ok1517
I still wonder how a draft dodging, military insulting, convicted felon can apply for the presidency of the USA.
He should finally be sent to where he belongs, Rikers!
John
Same acts which were not official rejiggered to take out the DOJ communications because there’s more than enough to convict without them.
Don had better get off the golf course and start campaigning because he’s running for his freedom.
If he loses the cases go forward and he will be found guilty because he is guilty. Guilty AF.
And when he’s found guilty he will receive a prison term because he doesn’t get to skate by for instigating an attempted coup when his goober rubes are serving time for failing in said attempted overthrow of the government.
He’s gonna need more lawyers. I hear Rudy’s available and he works CHEAP!
Probably because he’s bankrupt and been disbarred.
JJE
Sounds like they are flogging a dead horse.
Silver lining is this will reshine the spotlight on the Biden/Harris weaponization of the JD, which has been out of the headlines recently.
This will be pinned squarely where it belongs: on Harris.
Watch.
Cards fan
No, it sounds like they're responding to the Supreme Court's decision.
Banthu
The Deep State is going to put Trump into prison.
He's too popular, they can't stop him from winning in a landslide.
NotThe One
LOL!
Judge Cannon has already been overruled by the Appeals Court twice, and this will be number three.
She referenced a single concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas that holds no legal water, and not part of the majority decision in the first place. The evidence is substantial in this case.
Trump's lawyer falsly attesting in writing that all classified documents were returned, was the pretext for Trump's defiance of a subpoena.
It shows his intent not to give up the documents in the first place, by willfully lying about returning all of them, even before they executed a search warrant, finding indictable evidence of classified documents - contrary to what was assured in writing before the subpoena was even issued.
That Conspiratorial Obstruction charge is the easiest to prove. Either Trump willfully conspired to defy a subpoena, or he didn't. Clearly, the malicious intent was established even before the subpoena by Trump, when his lawyer falsly attested in the first place.
NotThe One
LOL!
What is guaranteed is the Appeals Court will not uphold Cannon's dismissal of the case which means she will also be removed making her look even more incompetent.
LOL!
TaiwanIsNotChina
If Trump is going to have judges throw the case for him, nothing wrong with trying again until juries are empaneled.