Donald Trump reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan 6 insurrection.
The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.
“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” wrote Nick Clegg, Meta's vice president of global affairs.
Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.
“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.
He was suspended on Jan 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.
Civil rights groups and others were quick to denounce Meta's move. Letting Trump back on Facebook sends a signal to other figures with large online audiences that they may break the rules without lasting consequences, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of a group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board that has criticized the platform’s efforts.
“I am not surprised but it is a disaster,” Beirich said of Meta’s decision. “Facebook created loopholes for Trump that he went right through. He incited an insurrection on Facebook. And now he’s back.”
Clegg said that in light of his previous violations, Trump now faces heightened penalties for repeat offenses. Such penalties “will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol.”
If Trump — or anyone else — posts material that doesn't violate Facebook's rules but is otherwise harmful and could lead to events such as the Jan 6 insurrection, Meta says it will not remove it but will limit its reach. This includes praising the QAnon conspiracy theory or trying to delegitimize an upcoming election.
Meta said Trump's accounts will be restored in the coming weeks on Facebook and on Instagram. Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.
Associated Press Writer David Klepper in Washington contributed to this story.
9 Comments
Michael Machida
Great! Now he can say stupid things again.
starpunk
There should be NO social media allowed for this fascist traitor criminal. He should be in solitary prison confinement for life, with NO internet access or contact with anyone from the outside world. Meta is abetting and giving comfort to a terrorist and an enemy of the United States. This in itself is a treasonous act and an outrage.
Ah_so
Why would Trump need a presence on Facebook when he has his own super successful social media platform "Truth Social"?
It does sound like this is the first bit of good news Trump has had in a long long time. But then again, a 14 year-old can have a Facebook account, but I guess you've got to start somewhere.
lincolnman
So the MAGA-Comedy channel is returning to Facebook - OK...
Wonder how long he'll last....I'm guessing one day at most before he makes another racist tirade against McConnell's wife and his former hand-picked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao or on his words "Coco Chow"....
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/12/29/elaine-chao-donald-trump-racist-taunt/10966484002/
u_s__reamer
Good! By reinstating him Facebook will again allow Trump to re-incriminate himself. I don't use the platform myself so all I'm waiting for is to see his orange mugshot impersonating Gary Busey, whenever Merrick remembers he's wanted back at the office.
Northernlife
Facebook stocks to a major bashing once this news came out..
bass4funk
He's not a traitor, he's not Snowden or Swalwell
Maybe that kind of thinking works well in Somalia, but not in a democracy, believe me, I feel you, I feel worse about every person in this current admin, but laws are laws and rules are rules in a civilized society.
Hogwash, as an American this is the right and just thing to do, these people lied and got in bed with politics which is something they should have never done, they are a social media platform and NOT a political one, they got caught and thanks to Musk for exposing all of the outrageous undertakings they did to a sitting President of the US, I hate Obama, but if they would have done that to him does anyone think that the left would have stood by and allowed that to happen? Think about it, no difference here. They at least partially admitted that they were wrong and it is a good start, still don't trust these people if my life depended on it, but they have moved in the right direction and it is a just and long overdue one.
wallace
Trump did not return to Twitter and probably won't return to FB.
Jimizo
A good point.
I miss Trump’s Twitter account in some ways. It was teenage fart/knob joke level but he could be funny.
It did get ugly when he gave publicity to a foul racist organization in the UK by retweeting a dodgy video from them. That was sewer level.