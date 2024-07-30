Trump says he 'probably' will debate Harris but 'can also make a case for not'

Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he “probably” will debate but he “can also make a case for not doing it.”
Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Monday night, was pressed several times about committing to debating Harris before giving a squishier answer than he had in recent days.
The Republican former president had been eager to debate President Joe Biden when he was the Democratic nominee after months of suggesting that Biden was not mentally up for the matchup — or the presidency. But after Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became poised to be the Democratic presidential candidate, Trump has been questioning the terms of the original debate he agreed to with Biden. He has suggested the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News should be moved to a different network, calling ABC “fake news.”
Last week, in a phone call with reporters, Trump was asked if he'd commit to debating Harris at least once. He responded: “Oh yes, absolutely. I'd want to," and said there was an obligation to debate.
In the interview Monday, host Laura Ingraham repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he would commit to a debate.
"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is," Trump said.
Trump eventually said, “The answer is yes, I'll probably end up debating."
He went on for a minute, saying any debates need to be held before early voting starts in states, and then added, “The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it."
Trump has skipped debates before, including all the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates. He initially didn't participate after suggesting the timing was too early and then questioning the venue of another before eventually making it clear he would not participate in any of those debates.
The Republican candidate also sought in the interview Monday to clarify comments he made last week at a conservative event in which he told an audience of Christians that they “won’t have to vote anymore” after he's elected.
He urged Christians, who he claims don’t vote in high numbers, to vote “just this time," and said, “You won’t have to do it anymore.”
In four years, he said: “It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," he said.
He added moments later: “In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”
The comments drew alarm from Democrats and others who noted Trump's pattern of using authoritarian language, his earlier comments that he would only be a dictator on “day one” and his behavior after losing the 2020 presidential election, in which he refused to accept the results and sought to overturn them.
His campaign and supporters offered various explanations for Trump's comments, and Ingraham prodded him to explain what he meant.
“They don't vote and I’m explaining that to 'em. ‘You never vote.’ This time, vote. I’ll straighten out the country. You won’t have to vote anymore. I won't need your vote," Trump said.
Ingraham asked if he meant Christians won't need to vote for him because he will only have four years in office.
Trump started his answer by speaking about voting rates of Christians and gun owners, and Ingraham interrupted to ask him again.
“Don’t worry about the future. Vote, on, you have to vote on November 5th. After that, you don’t have to worry about voting anymore. I don’t care because we're going to fix up, the country will be fixed and we won’t even need your vote anymore because frankly, we will have such love. If you don’t want to vote anymore, that’s okay,” Trump said.
Trump made similar comments last month at another Christian-focused event, in which he lamented the voting rates of Christians and implored them to participate in the election.
“In four years, you don’t have to vote, OK? In four years, don’t vote. I don’t care," he said.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
19 Comments
Login to comment
Ken
He is in his own words saying there will be no more democracy. Like really what does he mean saying that? Is he saying he will follow Putin's footsteps?
Blacklabel
An entire repetitive and quite stupid article just to get this, which we already knew.
“Trump eventually said, “The answer is yes, I'll probably end up debating."
dagon
Trump often he uses this tactic as if everyone should wait with bated breath for his pronouncement.
If he decides not to debate he is scared and his rightful consciousness of his intellectual deficiencies won out ; full stop.
Right, put your authoritarian ambitions out there but make them deliberately vague, offer no concrete policies (except the ones in Project 2025 which we will deny any knowledge of).
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-is-project-2025-trump-conservative-blueprint-heritage-foundation/
bass4funk
If Harris is elected, yes, he did say that
No, I think the left are just once again cherry picking his words, this is not new. They did it with Charlottesville as well and on January 6.
bass4funk
The media in fact does
Or he doesn’t trust the debates will be fair on ABC, he’s had that experience already before, that seems to never come across the mind of the left. Personally, I don’t think he should debate her on ABC, I think he should do one of the networks such as Fox or Newsmax, yes, they are conservative, but you can put a middle of the road moderator that will ask fair questions and not make it personal, I don’t care about the personal and most people don’t care either, but if you go on a liberal network, those are the realities that you might have to face, and nobody wants to see it, except the haters.
None
He has, and the great thing of it none of them are radical socialist or Marxist policies, thank heavens for that.
garypen
...saying he “probably” will debate but he “can also make a case for not doing it.”
That's his half-fast way of trying to come across like he isn't a coward, but planting the seed of backing out without looking like a coward later. But, of course, he will look very much like a coward, except to his cult members.
ClippetyClop
So you are saying that the article you read about is as described in the title?
What exactly have you found a way to complain about this time?
funkymofo
It's on youtube- there is no 'cherry picking'.
He's running scared, coming up with lame excuses and refusing to commit. Just another cowardly act in a lifetime of cowardice.
Ken
Her name nor are her associates names in Project 2025. But Trumps closest associates are. Project 2025 is the opposite of democracy
dagon
Coming from MAGA posters that often post Heritage Foundation links.
Don't be shy, let your authoritarian-worshipping freak flag fly.
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2024-07-15/ty-article-magazine/.premium/what-is-project-2025-the-right-wing-plan-to-fundamentally-change-the-u-s-government/00000190-b6bc-d7b7-add8-ffbf290c0000
wtfjapan
If Harris is elected, yes, he did say that
no more propaganda by maga, he never mentioned anything about Harris, he was talking to a group of religious zealots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gE7xoHJkgvE
Ken
In all honesty when someone of similar viewpoints to yours says something is "whitewashed" it means you have a different agenda behind why you are using those words. If you were so bothered about something being whitewashed it would mean me and you would agree more than the 1% that we do agree on.
Ken
Craziest comment I read on her. The one who does the whitewashing said something is whitewashed? LOL
bass4funk
Yes, it’s cherry picking, he was exactly talking about her. I’m really not sure why Liberal go overboard with this, they’re making themselves sick
Yeah, the left keep telling themselves that, really funny. lol
Not lame at all, that’s exactly what happened, I do not care one iota about any liberals feelings, or what they think about the man, I’m not voting for the man because of his personality, I’m voting for him based on his policies, liberals, don’t care, they care about color, race, gender, I just care about crying about food cost about the border, I’m not hearing anything like that from Kamala. so yes, I would be a bit concerned about debating, because if it’s not going to be about policy, then what purpose is it to debate someone just for political swipes and laughs or giggles?
If you wanna talk about cowardly, then why is it that the Democrats are doing whatever they can to scrub Kamala Harris‘s record, and thankfully many of us conservatives have taken all that stuff from the Internet and put in archives, so it’s there. And if he debates her, it’s coming out and it’s not gonna look good for her.
bass4funk
why is it that liberals are afraid to talk about how Kamala came to power? I think we all know why, I’m from California so I already know.
bass4funk
Should we post liberal links, I’m not a liberal, who should I post from which source would make you feel happier? ROFL!
Sanders?
Blacklabel
She wasn’t the border czar! (after they went back 3 years and edited the articles that said she was).
she was never against fracking! (After trying to take down the videos of her saying it)
she wasn’t against private insurance! She didn’t name a bail fund for violent criminals! A guy she prosecuted wasn’t later found innocent! The guy she released didn’t murder people!
to avoid all that? Someone or something is “weird”, “she brat”! “White people for Kamala” Zoom call!
whitewashing her past and speaking nonsense.
Trump won’t debate on ABC cause of his lawsuit against them is moving forward. See ya on Fox on the 17th, “brat”
dagon
Weak; even by the usual standards.
To the MAGA cultists to whom this is intelligible, there is a high probability that by November 5, 2024 you could find your Newspeak superannuated.
bass4funk
No, you just got jacked again.
All of us
Given this woman’s radical Marxist stance on the Constitution and Supreme Court, doubt it.
Seapig
@Blacklabel
You forgot the part where he waffled, as usual, and after “probably” added “…but I can also make a case for not doing it."
Which in Trump doublespeak means he’s afraid to debate and looking for a way out. lol
Blacklabel
She wasn’t the most liberal politician in the Senate!(report link is URL not found since 6 days ago)
she didn’t say don’t have kids cause of climate change anxiety!
her family didn’t own slaves! She didn’t call ICE the KKK or border patrol as similar to slave masters!
She didn’t work her way up as the mistress of old man Willie Brown or the side piece of Montel Williams!
all this is just…..gone from the media.